Fred Sirieix to coach misguided youngsters in new hospitality competition series

Television personality Fred Sirieix is returning to his roots to help recruit young people at a crossroads in their lives and train them to work in a luxury French hotel.

The 50-year-old found fame as the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates after training to work front of house in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France before moving to the now-closed La Tante Claire in London.

In new E4 show Fred’s Last Resort, Sirieix will throw 10 new recruits into a highly demanding role in the world of high-end hotel hospitality.

Wanting to give back to the industry in which he made his name, Sirieix will help train the young people to begin working at a hotel on the French Riviera, the area where Fred himself started out as a young man.

Sirieix found fame working as the lovable maître d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates (Doug Peters/PA)

The recruits will be tasked with welcoming demanding clientele from across the globe who will expect nothing less than premium service.

Their limits will be tested as they are required to follow strict rules and tackle a variety of challenges.

Sirieix said: “The hospitality industry changed my life when I was just 20. It taught me the skills for success.

“Last Resort promises to not only be a dramatic and fun-filled series, but it will also give our young contestants an insight into the world of high-end hotel management whilst developing valuable and transferrable skills in hospitality.

“It’s an opportunity that could change their lives, as it did mine.”

Those who successfully make it through the season will be in the running to receive a life-changing role in the hospitality industry – a highly competitive internship at a top-tier hospitality group.

Sirieix will dismiss any recruits who do not appear to be up to the task.

Karl Warner, head of youth and digital at Channel 4, said: “Viewers are going to be treated to seeing Fred like never before.

“Pushed to his limit and well and truly out of his comfort zone, he’ll be marshalling his wet-behind-the-ear and naive assistants as he tries to transform them into an elite hospitality team.

“The series promises all the intense drama and humour our audiences love on E4 and All 4. Bonne chance, Fred.”

Fred’s Last Resort will air on E4 later this year. It will also be available to watch on All 4.