Entertainment TV & Film

Attenborough to tell ‘unheard story’ of prehistoric planet in Apple TV+ series

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 1:10 pm
Sir David Attenborough unveils Prehistoric Planet (Toby Strong/PA)
Sir David Attenborough unveils Prehistoric Planet (Toby Strong/PA)

Sir David Attenborough will explore the habits and habitats of dinosaurs that roamed the planet more than 66 million years ago in a new series for Apple TV+.

The veteran broadcaster and naturalist is the voice of Prehistoric Planet, which uses state-of-the-art technology and scientific research to transport viewers to the ancient world.

The immersive series is set to an original score by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

In the first-look trailer, Sir David, 95, says: “Join us for a story you have never heard, on a scale you have never witnessed.”

It is revealed that the Tyrannosaurus rex species were caring parents with fathers playing the biggest caregiver role, and they used nuzzling as a form of communication because they had highly sensitive faces.

The teaser also shows the species was capable of living in a vast range of habitats, including on a beach, and that baby Tyrannosaurus rex had feathers.

Set against the backdrop of the Cretaceous period, viewers will witness ancient coasts, deserts, fresh water, ice worlds and forests.

(Apple TV+/PA)

The series has been produced by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which was behind the Planet Earth series.

Photo-realistic visual effects were supplied by MPC, whose previous work includes The Lion King and The Jungle Book.

The new series comes after it was announced that Sir David will explore how dinosaurs came to be extinct in a new BBC documentary, Dinosaurs: The Final Day.

Prehistoric Planet will air nightly on Apple TV+ from May 23 to 27.

