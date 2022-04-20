Jamie Dornan on why his favourite sound is a ‘rarity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jamie Dornan on why his favourite sound is a ‘rarity’

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 12:02 am
Jamie Dornan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Jamie Dornan has said his favourite sound in the world is that of his children laughing together.

The 50 Shades Of Grey star – who shares daughters Dulcie, Alberta and Elva with wife Amelia Warner – said it is a “rarity” to hear his children enjoying a moment of harmony.

Discussing the sound that makes him happiest, the Northern Irish actor said: “The collective of all my children laughing at the same time, that’s a rarity.

“All you want is your kids to get on with each other and not pull each other’s hair out and scream at each other and say hurtful things to each other, which they spend a lot of their time doing.

“So when they are all laughing together, that is the best thing.”

Dornan, who has been announced as the host of a new Audible sleep aid podcast, also revealed he is often accidentally obliged to sleep in the nude because he forgets to pack pyjamas when travelling.

He said: “Usually I travel and I forget pyjamas because I’m a guy so more often than not naked, even if the plan was to wear something.

“I can never find pyjamas I like and then I did recently I was like ‘These are class, what are these?’ and they honestly cost about £400 and I felt ‘I’m not paying that for something you sleep in,’ even though you spend a big chunk of your life sleeping and you probably should invest in that sort of thing.”

The six-part podcast Sleep Sound With Jamie Dornan is designed to help listeners drift peacefully off to sleep and features immersive soundscapes to accompany Dornan’s narration.

It will be available from April 21 and is free for Audible members or with Audible’s 30-day trial.

