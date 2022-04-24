Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts big winners at Bafta TV Craft Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts big winners at Bafta TV Craft Awards

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 10:02 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 10:12 pm
Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair attending the Bafta Television Craft Awards (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair attending the Bafta Television Craft Awards (Ian West/PA)

Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts dominated at the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The awards, which celebrate behind-the-scenes talent in the television industry, were hosted by Mel Giedroyc in a ceremony held on Sunday evening.

Sky drama Landscapers, starring Olivia Colman – who presented an award on the night, topped the awards ceremony, taking home three gongs.

Arthur Sharpe won original music for the series, which is inspired by the story of a couple whose crime of killing the woman’s parents remained undiscovered for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the photography and lighting team (fiction) and production design were also recognised.

Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts, which follows a Muslim female punk band named Lady Parts as they try to find success, also took home three awards – including costume design and scripted casting.

The comedy show’s creator Nida Manzoor, who was honoured with an award for writer comedy, said the gong was a “massive thank you” to Channel 4.

“I didn’t go to film school or anything so my first writing gig was with Channel 4 on a scheme and they really believed in me from the beginning and when all the broadcasters passed on We Are Lady Parts Channel 4 didn’t so this is really a thank you to Channel 4 for believing in us,” she said.

Similarly It’s A Sin, which stars Olly Alexander and follows a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis, picked up two awards during the ceremony.

The Channel 4 show, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, took home editing (fiction) and the director (fiction) award went to Peter Hoar.

Opening the awards ceremony, Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar addressed the privatisation of Channel 4, stating that public service broadcasting is the “fabric of our culture” and adding that “we cannot afford to lose it”.

He said: “The way we make TV in this country is unique, a delicate ecosystem of different broadcasters and newer streaming platforms.

“While we welcome and embrace evolution, we should also cherish public service broadcasting.

“It is the bedrock of distinctiveness and independence of thought in this country, it is the very fabric of our culture and values.

“Its been said to poison a nation, poison its stories. We cannot let that happen, its too precious and should be above politics, we cannot afford to lose it.”

During the ceremony, Netflix’s The Witcher, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill, received two awards for make-up and hair design as well as special visual and graphic effects.

BBC One’s A Very British Scandal, with Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, also secured an award for sound (fiction).

Emerging talent was also recognised.

In the fiction category, director Adjani Salmon won for comedy series Dreaming Whilst Black while factual director Adam Brown won for Into The Storm.

The award for entertainment craft team was presented to the Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance.

Presenters alongside Colman included Nathalie Emmanuel, Aisling Bea, Mary Beard and Sir Tony Robinson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]