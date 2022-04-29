Steven Knight reveals his new BBC drama will have ‘sensational’ soundtrack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Steven Knight reveals his new BBC drama will have ‘sensational’ soundtrack

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 9:01 am
Steven Knight reveals his new BBC drama will have a ‘sensational’ soundtrack (Jacob King/PA)

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said the soundtrack to his new BBC drama series will be “sensational”.

The Bafta-award winning writer has created an original six-part series for BBC One, which will begin filming in Birmingham later this year.

Two Tone, written and executively produced by Knight, will tell the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two tone music.

Charlotte Riley, Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Joe Cole at the premiere of Peaky Blinders series two (Joe Giddens/PA)

The music, which grew from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s and early 80s, brought together black, white and Asian youths in an expression of unity.

Knight, who also created SAS Rogue Heroes and Great Expectations, said: “This is a project that’s literally very close to home and I’m developing characters and themes that are set in the early 80s but hopefully are very contemporary. 

“Of course, the soundtrack will be sensational.”

Ben Irving, acting director of BBC Drama, said: “Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and two tone.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique piece to viewers on the BBC.”

Steven Knight with the award for Best Drama for Peaky Blinders at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA

The series will be produced by Kudos, a Banijay UK Company, and Nebulastar.

Karen Wilson, Kudos executive producer, said: “Steven’s passion for this project is palpable so I couldn’t be more excited to be making it for BBC One.

“Set in the West Midlands, against a moment of real cultural and historical progression, it will be compelling, diverse and will have a rocking soundtrack to boot.”

