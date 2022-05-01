RuPaul to host celebrity spin-off of ITV game show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
RuPaul to host celebrity spin-off of ITV game show

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 12:02 am
RuPaul will host a celebrity spin-off of ITV game show Lingo (Matt Crossick/PA)
American drag queen and TV personality RuPaul Charles is to host a celebrity spin-off of ITV game show Lingo.

The 61-year-old rose to fame as the host of reality drag show RuPaul’s Drag Race, which began in the US in 2009 before spreading to the UK and Australia.

The Emmy Award-winner has been confirmed as the host of Celebrity Lingo, which will see famous faces go head to head in a fast-paced word game, as they compete to fill in the blanks and find the missing words.

VH1 DIVA Show RuPaul
American drag queen RuPaul will host a celebrity spin-off of ITV word game Lingo (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Alongside Celebrity Lingo, British actor and comedian Adil Ray will return to host a third series of the hit daytime show featuring members of the public.

Lingo first aired on ITV in 1988 and was later revived by the broadcaster in 2021 with a new format.

Celebrity Lingo will be screened in the autumn, with seven hour-long episodes.

Of hosting the first celebrity series, RuPaul said: “Now, more than ever before, people want to have fun, and Celebrity Lingo is here to serve it up generously.”

The non-celebrity series sees three teams of two people competing against each other in a game where being lost for words can cost them the chance to win the prize money.

The contestants vie to reach the show’s end game, where the last pair standing have the opportunity to double their money, but risk leaving with nothing if the words escape them.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2018 – London
Adil Ray hosts the non-celebrity version of Lingo (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of the new series Ray, 48, said: “I’m so grateful to everyone watching at home, the entire crew and our fab contestants for giving me another chance to host one of the best shows on TV.

“Even to those who shout four-letter Lingos at me in the street! Welcome to the team, RuPaul.”

The show also has successful formats in the US, Italy and Spain – where the series is currently airing – as well as the Netherlands and France.

– Celebrity Lingo will launch on ITV and the ITV Hub in autumn 2022.

