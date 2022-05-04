Alan Titchmarsh questions need to name storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Titchmarsh questions need to name storms

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 1:01 pm
Alan Titchmarsh (Steve Parsons/PA)
Alan Titchmarsh (Steve Parsons/PA)

TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh said he feels for people whose name is taken to identify a storm because it serves as a “recurring reminder” of the power of destruction.

The gardening guru and writer, who is famed for his horticultural expertise, said the “name game” has spread over the last 50 years.

“We now live in an age where everything, and I mean everything, has to have a name,” Titchmarsh said in his Gardeners’ World magazine column.

The Ilkley-born broadcaster questioned the reasoning behind meteorological offices in Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands naming a storm on a six-yearly cycle.

The 73-year-old said: “I know the damage that such storms wreak is, at worst, life-changing and, at best, an inconvenience, but what is the point in giving them names?

“Does it really make any difference to our attitude towards them?

“I rather feel for folk whose name is taken to identify such a tempest.

“Imagine being a gentle soul called Eunice and having to live the rest of your life associated with vile weather, fallen telegraph poles, crushed cars and damaged sea defences.”

Investiture Alan Titchmarsh
Alan Titchmarsh after receiving an MBE (John Stillwell/PA)

Titchmarsh said he wondered whether people who write to meteorological offices suggesting names for “these freaks of nature” have “an axe to grind”.

He added: “If you grew up with a Timothy or a Belinda you simply couldn’t stand, what a great way of getting your own back.

“As gardeners we like to think that our use of names is founded on a more generous nature. We name sweet peas, roses and garden pinks after people that we admire: Percy Thrower, Darcey Bussell and Doris.

“Their memory lives on fondly for posterity, rather than recurring as a reminder of their powers of destruction every six years.”

