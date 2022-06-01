Singer Tom Ball and comedian Eva Abley secure spots in BGT final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Singer Tom Ball and comedian Eva Abley secure spots in BGT final

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:39 pm
Singer Tom Ball and comedian Eva Abley have made it to the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) final on Sunday after the third live semi-final show.
Singer Tom Ball and comedian Eva Abley have made it to the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) final on Sunday after the third live semi-final show. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Singer Tom Ball and comedian Eva Abley have secured spots in the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) final on Sunday after the third live semi-final show.

The two acts advanced to the final of the ITV talent competition following a night of electrifying performances, which also saw past winners Diversity deliver a striking dance routine about the digital age.

Ball was put straight through after receiving the most audience votes.

Abley, who has cerebral palsy, went head-to-head with Japanese magician Keiichi Iwasaki but judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all voted to put her through.

School girl Abley, 14, had the judges and audiences in stitches of laughter with her comedic timing by poking fun at her condition which affects her speech and movement.

Walliams said she was his “favourite act of the week by a mile”, describing her as “so loveable” but applauded her “lethal” jokes which took aim at judge Simon Cowell.

While secondary school teacher Ball secured his spot after a powerful rendition of Rise Like A Phoenix by Eurovision star Conchita Wurst, which won the Austrian singer the song contest in 2014.

Magician Iwasaki had initially secured a place in the semi-final after presenting duo Ant and Dec awarded him their golden buzzer after his first audition.

During the show, he performed a dazzling magic routine which saw him arrive on stage on a bicycle, but it was not quite enough to secure him a place in the final.

Also among the eight semi-finalists was acrobatic group The Freaks who shocked the audience and judges with dramatics and pyrotechnics.

Dance troupe Les Sancho also fought for a place with a matrix inspired routine, with some wearing black suits and others in long black trench coats and glasses, however, Cowell was not a fan and gave their performance a red buzzer.

Nine-year-old schoolgirl Immi Davis gave a powerful performance of Bishop Briggs’ hit single River, while the harmony trio The Dots delivered a slapstick musical theatre style number.

Dane Bates Collective also missed out on a place after performing an emotive contemporary dance routine to Don’t Give Up On Me by Andy Grammer.

Former BGT winners Diversity delivered a striking performance which paid homage to the digital age and how social media has connected us.

The routine also referenced the 24,000 complaints made to Ofcom about their Black Lives Matter-inspired routine which they performed on the show in 2020. It went on to win the must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards, which is voted for by the public.

Following Wednesday’s performance, the group’s lead dancer Ashley Banjo thanked everyone for “having our backs” when they were crowned 13 years ago and in recent years.

Impressionist Ben Nickless and musical duo Flintz and Taylor previously made it through to the final after successful performances during last night’s semi-final.

While busker Maxwell Thorpe and 13-year-old ventriloquist Jamie Leahey secured their places in the final after their performances during Monday’s show.

