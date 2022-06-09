Davide vows to confront Luca after he voices feelings for Gemma on Love Island

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Davide Sanclimenti has promised to confront Luca Bish after he took Gemma Owen for a private chat on the Love Island terrace.

Twenty-three-year-old fishmonger Luca, from Brighton, used the conversation to tell the 19-year-old dressage rider, the daughter of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, his true feelings for her.

Hidden away from the main group, Luca said he would swap beds to be with her tonight if she gave him the option, adding: “I really want to kiss you.”

It looks like Luca might be turning a new Paige… 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LOxRuVwRgV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 9, 2022

Despite admitting she shared his feelings, Gemma told him: “No, not yet.”

Gemma, who has not yet revealed the identity of her celebrity father, also told Luca he would get on with her dad outside the villa because of their shared passion for football.

Unaware, he replied: “Let’s see if your dad knows what he’s talking about.”

Davide, who chose to couple up with Gemma on Tuesday after arriving in the villa as a surprise bombshell contestant, appeared annoyed by the private exchange and told the other boys he intended to confront Luca.

However, earlier in the episode he had himself caused friction by flirting with newcomer Ekin-Su Culculoglu during a game of dares.

On W̶e̶d̶n̶e̶s̶d̶a̶y̶s̶ w̶e̶ w̶e̶a̶r̶ p̶i̶n̶k̶ Thursdays we steal your man 💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/D6WHSgcXhJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 9, 2022

After arriving in the villa on Wednesday night, the 27-year-old actress wasted no time getting to know the Italian business owner, also 27.

The pair spent the morning working out together in the garden, much to Gemma’s annoyance.

Later that evening, the islanders gathered together for a game of beer pong with every accurate throw prompting a dare.

Ekin-Su used her dare to perform a seductive dance on Davide before kissing him on the cheek.

Speaking in the beach hut after the task, she said: “Who else would I want to be rubbing my booty against, you know, the nice little eight pack!”

However, Davide’s flirtations only appeared to push Gemma away and towards Luca.

The episode also saw narrator Iain Stirling poke fan at the Downing Street parties.

As the islanders got ready for the evening, he told viewers: “Another night and they’re having another party? This feels like Downing Street in lockdown.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.