Davide vows to confront Luca after he voices feelings for Gemma on Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Davide vows to confront Luca after he voices feelings for Gemma on Love Island

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 10:50 pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV)
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV)

Davide Sanclimenti has promised to confront Luca Bish after he took Gemma Owen for a private chat on the Love Island terrace.

Twenty-three-year-old fishmonger Luca, from Brighton, used the conversation to tell the 19-year-old dressage rider, the daughter of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, his true feelings for her.

Hidden away from the main group, Luca said he would swap beds to be with her tonight if she gave him the option, adding: “I really want to kiss you.”

Despite admitting she shared his feelings, Gemma told him: “No, not yet.”

Gemma, who has not yet revealed the identity of her celebrity father, also told Luca he would get on with her dad outside the villa because of their shared passion for football.

Unaware, he replied: “Let’s see if your dad knows what he’s talking about.”

Davide, who chose to couple up with Gemma on Tuesday after arriving in the villa as a surprise bombshell contestant, appeared annoyed by the private exchange and told the other boys he intended to confront Luca.

However, earlier in the episode he had himself caused friction by flirting with newcomer Ekin-Su Culculoglu during a game of dares.

After arriving in the villa on Wednesday night, the 27-year-old actress wasted no time getting to know the Italian business owner, also 27.

The pair spent the morning working out together in the garden, much to Gemma’s annoyance.

Later that evening, the islanders gathered together for a game of beer pong with every accurate throw prompting a dare.

Ekin-Su used her dare to perform a seductive dance on Davide before kissing him on the cheek.

Speaking in the beach hut after the task, she said: “Who else would I want to be rubbing my booty against, you know, the nice little eight pack!”

However, Davide’s flirtations only appeared to push Gemma away and towards Luca.

The episode also saw narrator Iain Stirling poke fan at the Downing Street parties.

As the islanders got ready for the evening, he told viewers: “Another night and they’re having another party? This feels like Downing Street in lockdown.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal