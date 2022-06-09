Rolling Stones dedicate Liverpool show to late drummer Charlie Watts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Rolling Stones dedicate Liverpool show to late drummer Charlie Watts

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 11:24 pm
Sir Mick Jagger performs in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Mick Jagger performs in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Rolling Stones have dedicated the first UK show of their 60th anniversary tour to late drummer Charlie Watts as they delighted crowds in Liverpool.

The band, made up of members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and joined by Steve Jordan on drums, made their return to the UK stage at the Anfield football stadium on Thursday.

The gig opened with a video tribute to Watts, who died on August 24 last year at the age of 80.

Addressing the crowd, Sir Mick said: “In 1962 we met a drummer called Charlie Watts and this is our first tour in England we’ve done without him so we’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie.”

Rolling Stones SIXTY tour
Sir Mick Jagger points to the crowd (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Liverpool gig was the first UK date of their European SIXTY tour, with performances in London’s Hyde Park due to take place on June 25 and July 3.

Fans, many wearing Rolling Stones branded outfits, began arriving at Anfield from the afternoon ahead of the band’s 8.45pm set.

Some queued for a photo opportunity with a model of the trademark tongue outside the ground.

Sir Mick told the stadium: “It’s great to be back in Liverpool after such a long time. Long time, no see.”

Fans reacted with a mixture of cheers and boos when he told them they had tried to do a special version of Liverpool FC anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Before performing The Beatles’ I Wanna Be Your Man, he added: “But, we decided instead to do a cover of a song written by some other local lads so we’re doing this especially for you Liverpool, OK?”

Rolling Stones SIXTY tour
Ronnie Wood salutes the crowd (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 78-year-old rocker strutted and hip thrusted as he performed classics including Miss You, You Can’t Always Get What You Want and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction and he sprinted along the stage during a rendition of Honky Tonk Women.

He had a number of outfit changes, including a red and black sparkly tailcoat.

A delighted crowd danced their way through the set, which lasted just over two hours.

Liverpool last hosted a Rolling Stones gig more than 50 years ago, when the band played the Empire Theatre in 1971.

Sir Mick announced his arrival in the city on social media on Tuesday, when he posted photos of himself outside the Liver Building, Irish pub Shenanigans and the Empire, as well as posing with the statue of Cilla Black.

He told fans: “I went past The Grapes. I had a chippy.

“I had a look at the Empire. We played there 12 times in the ‘60s – 12 times, I can’t believe it.

“I hugged Cilla Black in Mathew Street. Which is a lot closer than I got to her in real life.”

Rolling Stones SIXTY tour
Keith Richards was also on stage (Peter Byrne/PA)

Guitarist Richards performed vocals for I Got The Silver and Connection, telling the crowd: “I never thought I’d make it!”

He said: “It’s great to see you all again. It’s great to see anybody!”

Liverpudlian rock band Echo And The Bunnymen provided the support act for Thursday’s gig before the Stones took to the stage.

Frontman Ian McCulloch told the crowd: “This is a dream come true, loads of dreams come true.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal