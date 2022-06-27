Alex Scott on why misogynistic remarks will not stop her presenting football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Alex Scott on why misogynistic remarks will not stop her presenting football

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 12:02 am
Tv football pundit Alex Scott (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tv football pundit Alex Scott (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Alex Scott said she wants to continue as a football presenter – despite receiving misogynistic remarks – as she feels it is her “responsibility to change perceptions”.

The former Arsenal and England star, 37, will be on the panel of pundits commentating for the BBC during the upcoming Women’s European Championship.

Hosts England are among the favourites to win the tournament, which begins on July 6 and runs until the end of the month.

West Ham United v Manchester City – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Semi Final – Chigwell Construction Stadium
More still needs to be done to make women’s football more diverse, Scott said (PA)

Scott told the Radio Times that the transition from football star to TV pundit has not been easy.

She has faced push back, including from former Labour minister and ex-House of Lords member Digby Jones last year, who criticised her pronunciation and asked if someone could give her elocution lessons.

The TV presenter said she told the BBC’s director of sport, Barbara Slater, that she “didn’t want to be taken off air because then who wins?”

She added: “I’ve had so many tweets saying I should be at home ironing or cooking.

“I don’t care about those, but sometimes people threaten my life and those have to be taken seriously.

“It’s my responsibility to change perceptions by sitting in that chair and talking about football.”

The female England squad will be led by Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, who won the Women’s Euros with the Netherlands in 2017.

England’s first test will come on the opening night as they face Austria at Old Trafford.

Female football has steadily become more popular over the years, with more women and girls picking up the sport, according to the Football Association.

(Radio Times/PA)

Scott noted the game’s growth has had its downsides and feels diversity within the teams needs to be addressed.

She said concrete pitches in council estate areas “aren’t as important anymore” as “academies have appeared that are maybe two hours away, and an inner-city street kid doesn’t have the financial means to access them”.

“One of the girls I’m mentoring said that when she looks at the England team she doesn’t see herself represented… That needs to be addressed,” she said.

Gabby Logan, who is leading the BBC’s TV coverage of the tournament, hopes it will continue to inspire young girls to pick up the sport.

She said: “Spain might be the bookies’ favourites, but some of the England squad have been treated like professionals since they were in their teens and so, yes, it feels like a good time.

“I’m going to say it: England can win, and then a whole generation of young girls will be inspired to play football.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times, out now.

[[title]]

[[text]]

