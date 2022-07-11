Kylie Minogue steps back into Charlene’s overalls in Neighbours finale photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylie Minogue steps back into Charlene’s overalls in Neighbours finale photos

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 8:12 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 8:34 am
Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue on the set of Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)
Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue on the set of Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)

Kylie Minogue has stepped back into the mechanic’s overalls of her Neighbours character, Charlene Mitchell, in first-look photos from the show’s forthcoming finale.

She and Jason Donovan will reprise their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years on screen.

Pictures from on set show them laughing and embracing, with Minogue wearing denim overalls of the sort beloved by her character and Donovan sporting a check shirt and jeans.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan filming the finale of Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)

Feisty mechanic Charlene was often seen wearing the practical outfit and it became her calling card among fans.

A second image shows them leaning against the bonnet of a car, with Donovan kissing his on-screen lover on the forehead.

Minogue shared the images with her 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Now we’re back together.”

Donovan, meanwhile, posted a photo of the street sign for Ramsay Street signed by him and his co-star, as well as a snap of the cover of his script.

He wrote: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue.”

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June.

It is ceasing production after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year.

Donovan and Minogue, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role for the finale.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

– Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.

