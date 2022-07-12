UK talent fares well at nominations for 74th Primetime Emmy awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK talent fares well at nominations for 74th Primetime Emmy awards

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 5:41 pm
UK talent fares well at nominations for 74th Primetime Emmy awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
UK talent fared well at the nominations for the 74th Emmy awards, with several big British names picking up nods.

Colin Firth and Jodie Comer were among those to be tipped for top awards at the nominations, which took place on Tuesday.

The annual ceremony recognises the best in television excellence, and is hosted by the US Television Academy.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Jodie Comer was nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series, for her portrayal of the psychotic Villanelle in popular BBC series Killing Eve (Ian West/PA)

Nominations were read out by actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero in a virtual ceremony.

Firth received an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, for his role in HBO’s The Staircase.

The actor was recognised in the category alongside compatriots Andrew Garfield and Himesh Patel, as well as Michael Keaton and Sebastian Stan.

Stan’s co-star in Pam And Tommy, Lily James, received a nod in the category for leading actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Comer was nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series, for her portrayal of the psychotic Villanelle in popular BBC series Killing Eve.

The actress was nominated alongside her co-star Sandra Oh, and the pair face competition in the category from Euphoria star Zendaya.

Laura Linney, Reese Witherspoon and Melanie Lynskey were also nominated in the category.

Elsewhere, Brian Cox faces off against Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, both having been nominated for lead actor in a drama series for their roles as members of the feuding Roy family.

Adam Scott, Bob Odenkirk and Jason Bateman also received nods in the category, as did Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game.

Succession was also tipped for outstanding drama series, as were Ozark, Squid Game, Severance, Euphoria and Netflix hit show Stranger Things.

Richmond-based football comedy Ted Lasso also picked up a host of nominations, with the show once again nominated for outstanding comedy series among others.

The show equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods.

British stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles were nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Comedians Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammad were nominated in the category best supporting actor in a comedy series, and Jason Sudeikis picked up a nod for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

Brit award-winner Adele also picked up a nomination in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for her One Night Only show, as did Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 on US network NBC.

