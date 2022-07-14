Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 9:25 pm
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Doug Peters/PA)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Doug Peters/PA)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together.

A representative for the couple told People: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

The couple tied the knot in May 2019 and they welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Ian West/PA)

Game Of Thrones actress Turner, 26, confirmed she and her pop star husband, 32, were expecting their second child together during a May interview with Elle UK.

It came after she showed off her growing bump on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City wearing a long-sleeved black, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown.

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony was livestreamed by DJ Diplo and Turner later admitted she wished it had been kept private.

The British star is best known for portraying Sansa Stark in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic.

Jonas formed the chart-topping group the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal