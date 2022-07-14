Adam Collard makes his choice during first recoupling since Love Island return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adam Collard makes his choice during first recoupling since Love Island return

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 9:47 pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
Adam Collard has chosen to pair up with Paige Thorne in his first recoupling since re-entering the Love Island villa.

The ceremony gave the islanders their first opportunity to choose a new partner since the dramatic post-Casa Amor recoupling last week.

This time the boys made the decisions with Adam given first pick as he was the newest islander in the villa.

Former personal trainer Adam, who previously appeared on the 2018 series, delivered a speech about Paige, describing her as “beautiful and funny”.

He added that she “hadn’t had exactly the most plain sailing time in here but I am hoping I can change that”.

It comes after Paige’s previous partner Jacques O’Neill left the Love Island villa to focus on his mental wellbeing.

After the other islanders had chosen, Deji Adeniyi was forced to couple up with Coco Lodge as they were the only two contestants left.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen as well as Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu were among the couples to reaffirm their relationships.

Later, Luca and Gemma found a quiet spot in the villa to say they loved each other.

The episode also saw Tasha Ghouri surprise her partner Andrew Le Page by asking him to be her boyfriend.

The dancer and model left notes around the villa in special places for Andrew to find and then waited for the other islanders to kick the plan into action.

