Love Island’s Millie Court asks fans not to speculate about reasons for break-up

Millie Court has urged fans not to speculate about the reason behind her shock break-up with Liam Reardon less than a year after they won Love Island.

The couple beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to be crowned the winners of the ITV2 dating show last summer and split the £50,000 prize money.

On Wednesday, the pair announced their split, calling it a “tough decision” but adding they are “ready for new chapters”.

Former Asos administrator Court has since broken her silence on the break-up, asking fans not to believe what they have seen on social media.

She wrote on an Instagram story: “Last thing I want is people to say nasty things about Liam or put the blame on him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have ended on a good note like it did if anything happened.

“Going through a break up is hard enough as it is, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumours that are simply not true.

“Please remember we are human beings too, we have feelings and to always, always be kind. You never really know what someone is going through.

“I know I have been quiet for a couple of days but I needed time to digest, and also stay off my phone and clear my mind. However majority of my job is based online and I love my job so much I truly do.

“I’ll continue posting as normal, but again please be mindful of what you are commenting. Love you guys.”

Court thanked fans who “made me smile on a really hard day” with their support and kind words. She added: “I feel so lucky to have you all in my life.”

She also shared a picture on her Instagram story showing former Love Island host Caroline Flack and contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, who have all died.

The picture was captioned: “In a world where you can be anything…be kind.”

Essex-based Court and former brick-layer Reardon, from Wales, came close to splitting on Love Island last year after he was unfaithful in Casa Amor with fellow contestant Lillie Haynes.

After winning the seventh series of the show, the couple bought an apartment in Essex.