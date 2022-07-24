Two couples dumped from the Love Island villa after public vote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four Love Island contestants have been dumped from the villa after the public voted for the most compatible couples.

During Sunday night’s show, the islanders discovered that the public had been voting and that the two couples with the least votes would leave the villa immediately.

The episode of the hit ITV2 dating show saw the islanders taken aback after Lacey Edwards and Deji Adeniyi, and Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford were suddenly dumped from the island.

Your votes mean that Deji, Lacey, Nathalia & Reece's time on #LoveIsland is over 💔 pic.twitter.com/wXJ7csdjdf — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2022

Adam Collard received a text asking the islanders to gather at the firepit, before the results of the vote were revealed.

The safe couples were announced one by one, until three remained. Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen narrowly avoided a departure and were the final couple to be saved.

Elsewhere in the episode, the pair’s relationship was blossoming after they spent their first night sharing a bed together.

Danica told the female islanders: “I’m really happy with my decision.”

Later in the beach hut, she added: “I’m honestly so happy. I don’t want to be that weirdo and be cringy… But I’m just really happy, ridiculously smiley, giggly and I just can’t wait to see what the next couple of days will hold for us being in a couple now.”

Long-standing couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who have been together since the beginning of the series, discussed their plans for the future, with Tasha asking her partner: “What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?” to which Andrew replied: “I think you’d look unreal.”

The couple went on to discuss flower arrangements and proposal timelines, with Andrew saying: “Well babe, steady on, you’ve got at least four years.”

Tasha responded: “I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that.”

Andrew then smiled and asked his partner: “You think I’d propose to you sooner than three years?”

Tasha said yes, and added: “If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so.”

Things were also getting serious for Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu, after Davide made a classic Italian tiramisu for his partner before asking her if she wanted to be “exclusive” with him.

Ekin-Su shared her delight at the gesture in the beach hut, where she said: “I genuinely did not expect this from Davide. I am absolutely shocked, lost for words.

“I feel so happy. I feel like the luckiest girl on Earth and I’m just so grateful for my journey with him.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.