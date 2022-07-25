The Resort will keep audiences guessing at every turn say cast and director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Resort will keep audiences guessing at every turn say cast and director

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 4:41 am
Stars of The Resort say the new Peacock drama is “like nothing they’ve ever seen” and will keep audiences guessing at every turn.

The mystery thriller is a multi-generational coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time.

The series follows the 10-year anniversary trip of Noah and Emma whose marriage is put to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

2022 Comic Con – “The Resort” Press Line
The cast of The Resort promised viewers would be enthralled by the multi-genre nature of the series, as they discussed it at a San Diego Comic-Con event (Christy Racecic/AP)

It stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Nina Bloomgarden, Skyler Gisondo, Gabriela Cartol, and Parks and Recreation actor, Nick Offerman.

The cast promised viewers would be enthralled by the multi-genre nature of the series, as they discussed it at a San Diego Comic-Con event.

“It’s so unique, I’ve never seen anything like that, I’ve never read anything like that,” said Cartol.

“I thought ‘this is wild’ but I have to trust it because of the people behind it, it was crazy. I couldn’t even picture in my head completely how we were going to do this.

She added: “I’m really excited to see how people in the UK take The Resort.”

2022 Comic Con – “The Resort” Press Line
The series stars Cristin Milioti as Emma (Christy Radecic/AP)

Mendez said: “It’s always shifting, you never know what the show is about in a good way.

“The beginning is a comedy, then it’s a murder mystery and then there is this magical element.

“That’s what I like about a show as an audience, to be surprised every single moment of it because if I know what’s going to happen then I’m going to turn the TV off.”

Milioti added: “It’s such a wild departure from what you think it is – but it’s hard to sell that.”

Bloomgarden said: “Whatever people think when they see the trailer – it’s the exact opposite, you’re going to be surprised at every turn.”

Director Andy Siara added that he hoped audiences would be “blindsided in a good way”.

2022 Comic Con – “The Resort” Portrait Session
William Jackson Harper also stars as Noah in the series (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“What I like as an audience member is I want to try and guess what’s going to happen,” he said.

“And when I’m totally wrong but still satisfied, there’s nothing more satisfying, and I was trying to do that.

“If you are blindsided I hope it’s a good type of blindsided.”

The Resort was filmed on location in Puerto Rico, and is due to air on Peacock, Sky and NOW on July 29.

