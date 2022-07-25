Neighbours teases ‘end of an era’ in trailer for final episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neighbours teases ‘end of an era’ in trailer for final episode

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 10:47 am
Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are returning in the last-ever episode of Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)
Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are returning in the last-ever episode of Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are reunited as their famous Neighbours characters in a teaser trailer released ahead of the last-ever episode of the show airing this week.

The long-running Australian soap will come to a close with a double-episode special on July 29 after 37 years on screen, with other Ramsay Street favourites returning in the finale to include Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem.

According to reports, another Neighbours stalwart set to feature in the finale is the character of Madge Bishop, played by Anne Charleston, with some suggesting she may appear as a ghost following her character’s death in 2001.

As the 40-second trailer starts, the voice of Harold Bishop, played by Ian Smith, can be heard saying: “It certainly feels like the end of an era” before he is seen in person adding: “It all goes so quickly.”

Also shown is Pearce, who reprises his role as Mike Young, the best friend of Donovan’s Scott Robinson and Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell.

Pearce’s role in the Australian soap helped launch his career in Hollywood, landing roles in big budget films such as LA Confidential, The Time Machine and Christopher Nolan’s Memento.

In the teaser video he is seen reconnecting with his old love interest, Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

Global pop star Minogue and singer Donovan are seen in character standing in front of a car, resting on its bonnet, with his arm around her before the words ‘Will they get their happy ever after?’ appear on screen.

Neighbours
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are among the famous names returning for the Neighbours finale (Channel 5/PA)

Singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte is coming back as Izzy Hoyland and is seen in tears, telling a mystery figure: “Your story, my story. I wanted a reason to come back.”

Also returning for the finale is Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Familiar faces from the 2000s will be Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June.

It is ceasing production after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by Channel 5 earlier this year.

– Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday July 29.

