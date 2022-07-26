Love Island couple set for shock dumping days before final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island couple set for shock dumping days before final

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 4:38 pm
Love Island 2022 (ITV/PA)
Love Island 2022 (ITV/PA)

Love Island is set to be rocked by another dumping, with a couple sent packing.

During Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality dating show, Paige Thorne will receive a text asking all of the islanders to gather at the fire pit.

The reality stars will then be told that the public have been voting for their favourite couple and some islanders are at risk of leaving the villa.

The dramatic dumping comes less than a week before the show’s finale on August 1, where the winning couple will decide whether to split or steal the £50,000 prize money.

The episode will also see the islanders take part in a Mile High-themed challenge.

Dressed as cabin crew, the girls will prepare the boys for departure, giving them a full safety briefing and offer refreshments before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

Indiyah Polack says: “Welcome boys to a very fun flight to India.”

While Danica Taylor says: “I hope we’re ready for this very sexy Love Island flight.”

The challenge comes after the boys open a spa for the girls, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

As they set up the pamper day in the villa, Ekin-Su Culculoglu says: “Am I living in a dream? All these good looking men bringing us drinks.”

Speaking about his massage skills, Andrew Le Page adds: “I’m good with my hands, I know what I’m doing. She’s a lucky girl, very lucky girl.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal