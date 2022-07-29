Alan Fletcher apologises to Neighbours fans for cancelling post-finale live chat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alan Fletcher apologises to Neighbours fans for cancelling post-finale live chat

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 11:12 pm
Alan Fletcher apologised to Neighbours fans (Ian West/PA)
Alan Fletcher apologised to Neighbours fans (Ian West/PA)

Neighbours star Alan Fletcher has apologised to fans as he was forced to cancel a live chat about the final episode of the series after being locked out of his Instagram account.

The actor, who plays Dr Karl Kennedy in the hit Australian soap, had planned to discuss the show with fans after it aired in the UK on Friday before the “disaster” occurred.

After 37 years on screen, the show ended with a double-episode special, which featured cameos from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and singer Natalie Imbruglia.

Sharing a picture of cast members watching the episode in Melbourne the previous night, Kennedy said: “I am watching it all again NOW with you all in the UK. Join me for an Instagram live chat at the end.”

But following the conclusion he wrote on Twitter: “I have had a disaster. My plan was to go live on Instagram right now.

“But I have been locked out of my account!!! So sorry everyone. I hope you loved the last episode of @neighbours.

He later added: “So sad I can’t do@my Instagram live chat as promised.

“I hope everyone is ok after last episode of @neighbours.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal