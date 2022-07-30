Neighbours finale episode draws in audience of 2.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neighbours finale episode draws in audience of 2.5 million

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 12:30 pm
Neighbours finale episode on Channel 5 attracted an average audience of 2.5 million, the broadcaster has said. (Ray Messner/Fremantle Australia/PA)
The finale episode of Neighbours on Channel 5 attracted an average audience of 2.5 million, the broadcaster has said.

The double-episode special on Friday brought the Australian soap to an end after 37 years. It had a peak audience of 3.0 million as the show drew to a close, according to overnight figures.

Channel 5 said this was the highest outing for the popular show on the channel since it moved over in 2008.

The double-episode special on Friday which brought the Australian soap to an end after 37 years (Fremantle/Channel 5/PA)

The closing episode featured a host of favourite characters returning to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to see off the soap opera.

Singers Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the 1980s, made their long-awaited return, with Minogue donning her classic denim overalls once again.

Also among the cameo appearances was Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie, who previously played Donna Freedman, who delivered a fond message describing her years living on Ramsay Street as “some of the best of my entire life”.

A trio who went on to have chart success as singers after their time in Erinsborough also featured: Delta Goodrem, who played Nina Tucker, Natalie Imbruglia, who was Beth Brennan and Holly Valance who played Felicity Scully.

Alongside the emotional reunions, the double episode also had a joyful wedding and a nostalgic tribute to past and present stars.

Another major plot point in the finale was the return of Mike Young, played by Guy Pearce, who decides to move back to Ramsay Street to give his relationship with his former love interest Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones, another chance.

Peace and Jones reflected on their reunion in a video shared after the final aired with Jones saying: “It’s kind of a bit weird, isn’t it?”

Peace agreed, saying: “It’s lovely working together again. I mean we’ve stayed friends over the years and it’s sort of surreal and also very familiar and like it was just yesterday in a way.”

He added that he thinks the fans “might be having a little quiet smile to themselves” as their characters finally get their happy ending together.

Ben Frow, chief content officer of Paramount UK, said: “I suspect there wasn’t a dry eye from the viewers as Neighbours bowed out on a high last night.

“We wanted to give it a fitting, respectful ending and I hope our night devoted to Neighbours achieved that.

“Last night truly is the end of an era. The response from viewers overnight has been very moving and, even if they were wished the ending didn’t have to come.

“I hope they enjoyed it. We celebrate the success of Neighbours 37 years at the top – I’m sure it will remain in people’s hearts and TV memories for a long time to come.”

