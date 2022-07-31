Call The Midwife named best show of the past 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Call The Midwife named best show of the past 25 years

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 6:58 am
Call the Midwife has been crowned as the best TV show of the past 25 years in a recent poll (Neal St/PA)
Call the Midwife has been crowned as the best TV show of the past 25 years in a recent poll (Neal St/PA)

Call The Midwife has been voted the best show of the last 25 years in a recent poll.

The BBC period drama, which is loosely based on real life events, follows a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s as they cope with the pressures of their everyday lives as well as the changing times they are living through.

In a poll to mark the 25th anniversary of RadioTimes.com, the website’s readers were asked to vote for the best show of the past 25 years from a list complied by the website’s TV experts.

Call the Midwife triumphed, leading the poll with 25% of the vote.

The BBC were also successful in securing the second place spot with Doctor Who after the cult sci-fi programme garnered 13% of the total vote.

Taking joint third place were Line of Duty and Sherlock with 7% of the vote, while Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones took 5% and 4% of the vote respectively.

Speaking about the achievement, Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas said: “All of us on the show are absolutely delighted to hear that RadioTimes.com readers have voted for us. It was just a really lovely surprise.

“When you’ve been going on for as many years as we have, you know you’re not the thrill of the new any more, so I think it says a lot about our audience’s loyalty. But also about the fact that we’re doing something right in keeping the show fresh as we move forward. That in itself, I think, is the most encouraging thing.”

The Railway Children Return
Jenny Agutter has played Sister Julienne in the BBC One drama since its launch in 2012 (Danny Lawson/PA)

She added: “In terms of beating other shows, I don’t think drama should be a competition. I think all dramas of note have something to offer their audience and there’s such a variety of programmes coming at viewers these days from all the different streamers.

“I’m just really proud we’re still up there with shows which are very recent and very heavily promoted.”

The first series of Call the Midwife, set in 1957, aired on BBC One in 2012. There have subsequently been a further 10 series and an annual Christmas Day special each year.

The show has featured a variety of stars in its casting line-up since it’s launch, including Miranda Hart, Helen George and Jenny Agutter.

Other shows readers were given the chance to vote for included Fleabag, Gavin and Stacey and The Wire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]