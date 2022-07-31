Tom Daley: My diving career has got me to a place where I can fight for others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Daley: My diving career has got me to a place where I can fight for others

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Tom Daley says that his successful 21-year diving career has taken him to a place where he can “start to fight for other people”.

The 28-year-old Olympian said that speaking up for LGBT+ rights had been “really scary” but that he had an “obligation and responsibility” to use his platform.

Daley appeared at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday, after condemning ongoing homophobia across many Commonwealth nations.

Speaking to The Big Issue about his own success at previous Games, he said: “It dawned on me that I don’t have to worry about any of the ramifications of that.

“I thought about how fortunate I am. Because in over half the Commonwealth countries that are competing, it is illegal to be queer.”

He continued: “Sport has a real power for change. I guess 21 years of diving has got me to a place where I can start to fight for other people.

“I am not going to lie, it is a really scary thing. But there are certain people that cannot stand up for themselves or do not have the platform to stand up for themselves.

“I felt like it was my obligation and responsibility to use my platform and my voice to be able to lift up the voices of the people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get into the room.”

After researching ways in which he could campaign against homophobia within the Commonwealth, the athlete travelled across the world, speaking to athletes and advocates from Pakistan, Jamaica, Nigeria, Tonga, Singapore, and asking their opinion on what more could be done.

He said that for many in the Commonwealth, seeing the Pride flag, which was on display by many nations and athletes at Thursday’s opening ceremony, was a sign of “hope and safety”.

Daley said he would also like to approach organisations including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Fifa to engage in similar conversations around tackling homophobia within sport.

“I feel like I’m going to look back at this as one of the most important years of my life – and the one when I really started to be active in the movement,” he said.

The full interview can be read in the current edition of The Big Issue Magazine.

