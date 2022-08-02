Documentary to follow Jeremy Paxman’s journey since Parkinson’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Documentary to follow Jeremy Paxman’s journey since Parkinson’s diagnosis

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 11:40 am
Jeremy Paxman performs Letter from a Newspaper Editor during the fourth night of the Letters Live series at the Freemason’s Hall, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A documentary will follow Jeremy Paxman as he reflects on his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Putting Up With Parkinson’s on ITV will follow the 72-year-old broadcaster and University Challenge host from his formal diagnosis 18 months ago.

He will allow cameras into his life as he looks at how the condition is impacting him and will meet experts leading research into potential treatments.

Jeremy Paxman quits Newsnight
Jeremy Paxman stepped down from Newsnight in 2014 (BBC/PA)

The one-off, 60-minute special will see Paxman speak to the president of Parkinson’s UK, Jane Asher, attend an English National Ballet therapy dance class and learn to play bowls.

He will also observe a brain dissection.

The special comes from Docsville Studios, Altitude Factual and Expanded Media.

Born in Leeds, Paxman started his career in 1972 on the BBC’s graduate trainee programme, working in local radio and reporting on the Troubles in Belfast.

Shortly after moving to London in 1977, he transferred from Tonight to investigative flagship programme Panorama, before stints on the Six O’Clock News and BBC One’s Breakfast Time.

He became a presenter of Newsnight in 1989, a position he would hold until June 2014 during which time he interviewed high-profile figures from politics and culture.

Paxman has also presented University Challenge since 1994, making him the longest-serving current quizmaster on UK TV.

He revealed in May 2021 he was being treated for Parkinson’s disease but said his symptoms were “currently mild”.

