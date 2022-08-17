Jenna Ortega embodies Wednesday Addams in teaser for Netflix’s spin-off series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jenna Ortega embodies Wednesday Addams in teaser for Netflix’s spin-off series

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 8:35 pm
Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)
Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)

Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series.

The supernatural detective show, directed by Tim Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, is due for release later this year.

The series follows 16-year-old Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

The first season will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree that terrorises the town and solve the murder mystery that her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago.

In the teaser, Zeta-Jones and Guzman appear loved up as members of the Addams family, driving Wednesday to Nevermore Academy after she was expelled from eight schools in five years.

Guzman says: “You will love Nevermore. It is a magical place where I met your mother. Fell in love.”

Zeta-Jones, donning long black hair, pale skin and black lipstick, adds: “Finally you will among peers who understand you. Maybe even make some friends.”

The trailer sees Ortega sporting Wednesday’s classic braided hair, pale skin, dark eye makeup and collared dress.

She said: “Little did I know I would be stepping into a nightmare full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I am going to love it here.”

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a black-and-white photo of the quartet on Twitter.

“Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” the streaming giant said.

“Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”

Co-creator Miles Millar told Vanity Fair: “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show.

“That was very important to us and very important to Tim (Burton).”

