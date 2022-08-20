Jamie Oliver reveals ‘deeply scary’ long Covid battle of wife Jools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Oliver reveals ‘deeply scary’ long Covid battle of wife Jools

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 12:13 pm
Jamie and Jools Oliver have been married for 22 years and have five children (Zak Hussein/PA)
Jamie and Jools Oliver have been married for 22 years and have five children (Zak Hussein/PA)

Jamie Oliver has praised his wife Jools calling her “an absolute superstar” after suffering from long Covid for two years.

The celebrity chef, 47, who rose to fame on cookery show The Naked Chef, said his childrenswear designer wife had been “really affected” by the virus.

He told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine: “She’s had bad Covid and long Covid so she’s been really affected by it, sadly.

“She’s okay but still not what she wants to be. It’s been two years, she finds it deeply scary.”

Jamie and Jools Oliver’s new baby
Jools and Jamie Oliver have five children (John Stillwell/PA)

The TV chef explained they had seen specialist medical professionals but have been unable to solve her symptoms as the condition is still being learnt about.

“We’re all over Harley Street like a rash but no one really knows anything. The data on long Covid is still piling in. She’s been an absolute superstar,” he said.

This month, experts from King’s College London said there appears to be three “subtypes” of the condition, each with their own set of symptoms including, fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, muscle ache and heart palpitations.

The couple have been married for 22 years and have five children together.

Speaking about his relationship, the TV chef said: “Me and Jools have been together since we were 18.

“We went to London with nothing but dreams and aspirations. Luckily, we were able to solidify our relationship before it all kicked off. Then we did it together. It was exciting.

“When I first started going out with Jools, she was like, ‘I’ll never be able to have kids.’ She had polycystic ovaries. But here we are with five.”

The couple are parents to Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

Oliver added: “I haven’t done teenage boys yet but I found teenage girls very hard. I tried to be an on-point dad, I’d give myself nine out of 10 for effort.

“The the minute they get to 13, you’re dumped. You’re outside looking in. All you want is a few hugs a day and to be appreciated but there’s a lot of chemistry going on.

“You never get the kid back after 13, they completely change. Just when you start to get them back, they’re off to university. So it’s like a bereavement.”

In 2020, Jools revealed she had had a miscarriage during lockdown and the couple have spoken openly in the past about losing “five little stars in the sky”.

