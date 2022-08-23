Final look at new LOTR series ahead of its highly anticipated release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Final look at new LOTR series ahead of its highly anticipated release

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 7:37 pm
Amazon has given fans a final glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ahead of the series launch (Prime Video/PA)
Amazon has given fans a final glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ahead of the series launch (Prime Video/PA)

Lord Of The Rings fans have been given their final taste of the new series The Rings Of Power, inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes, ahead of its launch.

The first and second episode of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set for release on Amazon Prime on September 2.

The final trailer, which was released on Tuesday ahead of the series premiere, opens with an epic battle scene as Galadriel says: “My brother gave his life hunting the enemy. His task is now mine.”

As Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, is seen stepping onto a boat dressed in armour and holding a sword, she can be heard saying: “Stand with me. Ours was no chance meeting.”

Over an ensuing montage of some of the series’ key characters, she continues: “Not fate, nor destiny. Ours was the work of something greater.”

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

As the trailer continues to show a series of dramatic moments, a voice can be heard saying: “Each of us, every one, must decide who we shall be.”

Following on from the release of two trailers in July, viewers are afforded further insight into the story behind the forging of the rings.

A snippet is shown of Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers, behind bars as he says: “I’m not the hero you seek,” before the trailer cuts to Disa telling Durin IV: “One day, this will be your kingdom.”

A selection of tense scenes bring the trailer to a close with Galadriel saying: “There is a tempest in me,” before being told: “You have fought long enough Galadriel. Put up your sword.”

To which Galadriel replies: “Without it, what am I to be?”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins on Amazon Prime on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

