Painting on bedroom wall uncovered as rare collaborative piece by Ben Nicholson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Painting on bedroom wall uncovered as rare collaborative piece by Ben Nicholson

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 9:01 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 9:19 pm
Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce of Fake Or Fortune? (Anna Gordon/BBC Studios/PA)
Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce of Fake Or Fortune? (Anna Gordon/BBC Studios/PA)

An artwork which was painted directly on a wall inside a British home has been uncovered as a rare collaborative piece by artists Ben Nicholson and Fred Murray on the new series of Fake Or Fortune?

The abstract piece, estimated to be worth £50,000-£100,000, had been displayed in the spare bedroom of a cottage in Surrey, owned by couple Ian and Julie, for the last 20 years.

They had previously been told it was an original Nicholson by an elderly neighbour who knew the previous owners but finding out the truth had become a matter of urgency as their home was undergoing construction work which could damage the piece permanently.

In order to get to the bottom of the mystery, they turned to the BBC show for the investigative skills of art dealer Philip Mould and presenter Fiona Bruce.

In the first episode of the show’s 10th series, Mould and Bruce consult specialists of the artist, museum curators and the family of the home’s previous owner to find out answers.

If the painting was to be a genuine Nicholson piece, Mould had estimated it could be worth £200,000 as the artist was regarded as “a key figure in European avant-garde” and his artworks have sold for more than £1 million.

This particular artwork depicted a lot of geometric shapes and bright colours which were evident in Nicholson’s other works.

Fake Or Fortune? presenters Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould (Anna Gordon/BBC Studios/PA)

Through the team’s investigation, they discovered that Nicholson had been close friends with the former owners of the Surrey cottage – Madge and Fred Murray – after they found letters sent between them.

Fred Murray had also been a painter and sculptor and a sponsor of Nicholson in his early years.

After the art experts considered the letters proving Nicholson stayed at the cottage and the painting itself, they drew their conclusion that he was likely to have partially created the piece.

Their evaluation said: “We are of the opinion that this work does contain elements consistent with the work of the artist Ben Nicholson.

“However, we also strongly believe that parts of the composition are by a different hand, most likely that of Fred Murray.

“It’s our conclusion that this artwork is probably an informal collaborative piece, and potentially the results of a playful artistic dialogue between Ben Nicholson and his close friend and supporter, Fred Murray.”

Despite it potentially not being an original, Mould assured the current owners of the work of art that this was still good news.

He explained: “We’re dealing with something most unusual – a collaboration with Ben Nicholson and another artist, something he wasn’t known to have done.

“He was an amateur but he was somebody who could paint and also a pivotal part of his life so it’s entwining two crucial figures together who were connected to each other. It’s a very personal thing.

“I can imagine lots of people being both intrigued and drawn to it, and potential collectors as well.”

After Mould estimated the value between £50,000 and £100,000, the couple confirmed they would have the segment of the wall with the artwork painted on carefully extracted so it could be sold.

Nicholson, the son of artists Sir William Nicholson and Mabel Pryde, died at the age of 87 in 1982 and according to the Tate is “recognised as a leading exponent of the modern movement in Britain”.

The British modern artist was married three times, with his second wife being sculptor Dame Barbara Hepworth.

After discovering cubism, the art form would go on to influence his work throughout his life, with the work of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian often cited as another of his inspirations.

– Fake Or Fortune? airs on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesdays.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram (Ian West/PA)
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff Richard and Neil Fox all feature in the new documentary (Channel 4/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard reflects on physical toll of Operation Yewtree false claims
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning to screens (Channel 4/PA)
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins unveils biggest line-up of recruits yet
Genevieve Barr is set to star in new Channel 4 drama I.D. (PA)
Channel 4 announces new drama starring deaf actress Genevieve Barr
Amazon has given fans a final glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ahead of the series launch (Prime Video/PA)
Final look at new LOTR series ahead of its highly anticipated release
Robert Rinder (Ian West/PA)
Robert Rinder on why he feels ‘justice is meaningless’ without legal aid support
Laura Kuenssberg in British Vogue, September 2022 (British Vogue/PA)
Kuenssberg: Spectator party mood ‘very hot, very wild’ after Johnson resignation
Big Boys (Channel 4/PA)
Channel 4 renews Jack Rooke’s comedy Big Boys for second series
James Corden gifted special Hibachi ‘grilling desk’ on air for his birthday (Rick Findler/PA)
James Corden gifted special ice-cream desk on air for 44th birthday
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0