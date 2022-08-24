Tyson Fury and family to star in new documentary series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyson Fury and family to star in new documentary series

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:55 pm
A new documentary series following Tyson Fury and his family is in production at Netflix (Ian West/PA)
A new documentary series following Tyson Fury and his family is in production at Netflix (Ian West/PA)

Tyson Fury is set to give viewers an intimate look into his family life as he attempts to embrace retirement in a new Netflix documentary series.

The two-time world heavyweight boxing champion will star in the series alongside his large family, including his father John, wife Paris, and the couple’s six children.

The series, currently with the working title At Home With the Furys, will show all aspects of Fury’s life, from changing nappies and doing the school run, to looking for projects to keep him busy, including a world tour to meet his fans, lavish family holidays, encounters with A-list stars and impromptu family camping trips.

Fury initially confirmed his retirement from boxing earlier this month after he defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

The fight was attended by a record-breaking crowd of 94,000 fans, setting a new attendance record for a boxing match in Europe.

Despite Fury’s retirement announcement, he could return to the ring to fight Oleksandr Usyk after he defeated Anthony Joshua last week for the second time.

Fury has made it clear that the bout to unify his and Usyk’s world titles will only happen if he is offered the right financial package.

If the fight were to take place, the 35-year-old Ukrainian would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line with Fury staking the WBC belt.

Netflix have also announced the production of a new survival reality series set in two contrasting worlds – a camp in the wilderness and a luxury villa.

The reality show, with a working title of Edge of Paradise, will see contestants compete in a game of strategy and tactics as they use alliances and friendships to win a place in the luxury villa.

A huge cash prize will be up for grabs, however contestants must have made it into the villa to be in with a chance of winning.

The legitimacy of the contestants’ alliances will be tested when the high stakes competition series launches during the spring next year, and audiences will see how far the contestants are willing to go to make it into the villa.

The series is a co-production between producers of catfishing reality show The Circle, Studio Lambert, and RAW, the production house behind the popular dating fraudster documentary The Tinder Swindler.

