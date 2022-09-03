Netflix casts roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown series six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netflix casts roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown series six

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 1:07 am Updated: September 3, 2022, 6:27 am
Two actors, Rufus Kampa, 16, and Ed McVey, 21, will play William, while Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate Middleton, according to various US media outlets.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of series five of the popular royal-related drama, which is due to return in November.

The Crown series five will see Dominic West star as Charles (Netflix/PA)

Both McVey and Bellamy are relative unknowns, and were reportedly selected for the world-famous Netflix show after submitting self-taped auditions for a casting call put out on social media.

McVey is an alumnus of Drama Centre London, and has worked in several theatre productions but is yet to make his professional screen debut, The Times reported.

Bellamy has no professional acting experience and is understood to have worked at Legoland amusement park, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The pair will play William and Kate as young adults during the time that they met at St Andrews University in 2001.

Imelda Staunton takes over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

It will see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Wire star West takes over the role of Charles from Josh O’Connor, while The Night Manager actress Debicki replaces Emma Corrin.

Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin in series five (Netflix/PA)

It was previously revealed that series five of the show would delve into the Diana’s now infamous Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

The Crown was due to end after its fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.

