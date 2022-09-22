Fleur East reveals motivation for doing Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fleur East reveals motivation for doing Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 12:04 am
Fleur East said Strictly Come Dancing had been one of her late father’s favourite shows (BBC/PA)
Fleur East said Strictly Come Dancing had been one of her late father’s favourite shows (BBC/PA)

Fleur East has spoken about her personal reason for doing Strictly Come Dancing saying it was her late father’s favourite show.

The singer and presenter, 34, came runner-up on The X Factor in 2014 and has since launched a career on radio and TV.

She said her upcoming stint on the popular BBC One series, which returns on September 23, will be in memory of Malcolm.

Explaining why she wanted to do Strictly, the former I’m A Celebrity star said: “Firstly, it’s the best show ever. Secondly, for me it’s a personal reason, my dad passed away in 2020 and this was his favourite show.

“He even used to get annoyed that he had to miss out on Strictly when I was on The X Factor because they were on at the same time.

“When I was deciding whether or not to do it I spoke to my sister and she reminded me of dad watching it all the time and then that was that the deciding factor straightaway, so that’s my motivation for doing it.”

Asked about who her biggest competition will be, she said: “Having watched the show for years, you can’t predict who’s going to do well, so I just think I’m going to focus on myself.

“I’m so hard on myself anyway, I know that I’ll be watching back everything I’ve done picking it apart and trying to compete with my last performance.

“That may be a cheesy answer, but genuinely I can’t suss anyone, because everyone’s going to be different, everyone’s got their own story, everyone’s got their own reason, and it’s lots of different personalities.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants (left to right): James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tyler West, Tony Adams, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Richie Anderson, Molly Rainford, Matt Goss, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, and Ellie Taylor, (BBC/PA)

Hits Radio Breakfast Show host East is among the 15 famous faces taking to the dance floor this year, joined by TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and former England footballer Tony Adams.

Also in the line-up is Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas all return too, alongside hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, for the 20th series of the show.

The professionals line-up this year boasts four new faces, alongside returning favourites like last year’s winner Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova, Johannes Radebe and more.

Following the death of the Queen, the launch date was postponed a week until after the monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The TV competition was due to return to screens on September 17 but the launch show now airs on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on September 23 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Tony Adams (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams says suffering ‘mental breakdown’ six years ago led to Strictly stint
Helen Skelton (BBC/PA)
Helen Skelton tells of her biggest challenge in Strictly Come Dancing
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Winner crowned during 2022 Celebrity MasterChef final
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec confirm all-star series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa
Ed Sheeran has collaborated with Pokemon (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon
Eric Idle (Ian West/PA)
Monty Python’s Eric Idle reveals he ‘survived’ pancreatic cancer
There was little traffic on the UK’s roads on Monday. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Traffic nearly halved for Queen’s funeral, data shows
Ellie Simmonds, one of the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Ellie Simmonds reveals US star inspired her to do Strictly Come Dancing
Hugh Dennis and Dara O’Briain have been on BBC Two’s Mock The Week since the programme started (Credit: BBC/Angst/Steve Brown)
Hugh Dennis ‘sad but proud’ as Mock The Week comes to an end
Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing’s power to ‘lift everybody up’

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks