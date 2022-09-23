5 reasons why deer management is important for Scotland’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News

5 reasons why deer management is important for Scotland’s future

In partnership with NatureScot
September 23, 2022, 9:00 am
Scottish deer
Deer management can help improve Scotland’s biodiversity.

Deer are an iconic Scottish species, and their management and the need for culling can be an emotive topic for some.  But as the climate and biodiversity loss crises intensify, steps must – and are – being taken to protect Scotland’s environmental future.

Deer have no natural predators in Scotland, and breed quite quickly. Unchecked, their populations can grow and their behaviours can cause damage. That’s why the sustainable management of Scotland’s deer, including a significant reduction in overall numbers, is vital to protect and restore the natural balance of the environment. NatureScot, the public body responsible for Scotland’s nature, and with particular responsibilities for the sustainable management of Scotland’s deer, is leading work with partners across the public sector, private land managers, conservation groups and local Deer Management Groups to deliver this.

We asked NatureScot’s Head of Wildlife Management Donald Fraser to set out five reasons why managing Scotland’s deer population is so vital for the future of Scotland’s nature.

roe deer
Scotland’s has a large deer population.

1. It will help fight the climate crisis

Our woodlands and peatlands in particular capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, making them an incredibly important natural resource in combating climate change.

Donald explained how deer and other herbivores can have a negative impact on vital peatlands. He said: “Deer graze on moorland habitats that have vast reserves of peat underneath, and if the peat is exposed this releases carbon. It is about protecting the condition of the vegetation on top of the peatland because if this is in good condition, it can capture and store more carbon from the atmosphere. Habitats that are in good condition and are not impacted by high levels of browsing support a diversity of species that supports the wider ecosystem.”

NatureScot’s deer management work is prioritising actions to reduce deer impacts in particular high-risk geographic locations, such as peatlands, to protect them from further degeneration. Reducing deer numbers in these areas will help the peatlands to recover and play their role in the fight against climate change.[DF1]

2. It will help improve Scotland’s biodiversity

The climate crisis rightly gets a lot of press, but we have another crisis on our hands too – the biodiversity crisis. Globally and in Scotland, nature is in decline. Greater urgency is required to meet the challenges of these twin crises and the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy, due to be launched in late 2022, will set ambitious targets to halt nature loss by 2030 and deliver nature restoration at scale across Scotland by 2045.

The sustainable management of Scotland’s deer, including, in some areas, a significant reduction in numbers, is vital to protect and restore nature, including forest regeneration, woodland creation and peatland restoration. By reducing grazing pressure, we can improve the condition of these important habitats.

“The main impacts of deer are grazing and trampling,” explained Donald. “They are a woodland species so they can have quite a significant impact on woodland regeneration. If we manage our deer population, we can regenerate our woodlands so the seeds can move to new spaces, making way for new trees and species, which allows us to expand our forests. If we lower the impact deer have on our forests, we have a huge opportunity to expand our woodlands in Scotland.”

While real progress has already been made, there is much more to do and NatureScot is focused on working with partners to implement the recommendations of the Independent Deer Working Group, which have been accepted by the Scottish Government.

Scottish stag
The management of deer creates jobs in rural areas of Scotland.

3. It helps strengthen the rural economy

Deer management is an important part of the rural economy and the jobs and skills associated with it will be critical in moving towards a greener economy with a greater focus on the benefits of protecting and restoring nature.

“As deer do not have any natural predators, the only way we can keep control of numbers is to actively manage their populations. Keeping numbers at a lower level requires a lot of effort and resource. There is a sustained need for employment to control deer levels as culling is a long-term need, not a short-term one. This calls on the skills of professional deer stalkers.”

Deer stalkers and those who live and work on the land will be vital in delivering a better, greener future and NatureScot wants to work closely with rural communities, giving them the opportunity to steer and contribute to positive and sustained change to benefit people, deer and the environment.

4. Venison is a sustainable and environmentally friendly meat

We know that human activities have had a negative impact on the climate, as well as the biodiversity of our countryside. As a result, many people are turning to diet to offset their personal contribution to this problem, through vegetarianism or choosing more sustainable options. As we need to cull our deer population in order to better protect nature, it is actually very sustainable to eat venison meat.

“A selling point of venison is that it is a sustainable, locally sourced meat that is very healthy. Deer are vegetarians and so their meat is low in fat and full of protein and essential vitamins,” explained Donald.

Scottish red deer herd
Deer management will help improve the life of deer across the country.

5. It makes deer herds healthier

When deer populations grow to high levels, it makes it harder for them to survive during the long months of winter when feed sources may be limited due to snow cover and the nutrition from the grazing is much less. When resources are scarce and competition is high, in particularly bad winters deer can die from starvation during these tough months.

The welfare of Scotland’s deer is at the heart of NatureScot’s work. They strive to manage deer populations in the safest and most humane way possible in line with industry best practice. Such humane culling contributes to healthier deer herds across the country.

“If deer populations are very high, there can be wellbeing implications that come with that. There is potential for high natural mortality during particularly tough winters. We want to make sure that the population is fitter, healthier, and able to respond to the vagaries of winter. Culling can be hard to think about, but it does benefit the welfare of our deer population too.”

Scottish red stag deer
NatureScot are working hard to protect Scotland’s nature for future generations.

To find out more about deer management, visit the NatureScot website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from News

To go with story by Findlay Mair. Gallery of children's pictures of the Queen Picture shows; Featured image for children's pictures of the Queen. N/a. Supplied by Design team + Readers Date; Unknown
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin: Mighty Mach-e still holds Mustang DNA
0
Alasdair Christie
Councillors clash in ill-tempered debate on cost of living cash and budget woes
0
Highland councillors paid tribute to The Queen at a meeting of full council today.
Highland Council observes minute's silence and shares moving tributes to the Queen
0
News archives contribute significantly to the public’s access to information about past events and contemporary history. This is generally a weighty factor in favour of not erasing personal data.
Readers' Ombudsman: The rights - and wrongs - of being forgotten
1
Kia survey: UK drivers are switching driving style as they tighten their belts.
Motorists switch driving style to cope with cost-of-living crisis
0
Researchers plan to make recommendations to uniform grants to safeguard Scottish children's right to education.
Improvements to school clothing grant needed say Aberdeen university researchers
0
The late Queen is borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.
Simplicity and lament on the Queen's final journey
Former Britannia chief chef Jeff Hughes. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA
Queen ‘made you feel at home’, says chef of Royal Yacht Britannia
Hosts Golspie Sutherland and visitors Clach A observe a minute's silence in respect of the Queen before kick-off.
Clach starlets stun Golspie Sutherland to book semi-final spot in Football Times Cup
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks