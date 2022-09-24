Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member: Music and love are going to save this world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member: Music and love are going to save this world

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: September 24, 2022, 1:39 pm
Ukrainian Musical Freedom Fighters with Clive Myrie,PORTRAIT,Yulia Rubanova,Picture shows: Violinist, Yulia Rubanova at The Polish National Opera, Warsaw, Poland, (Agata Grzybowska/BBC/PA)
Ukrainian Musical Freedom Fighters with Clive Myrie,PORTRAIT,Yulia Rubanova,Picture shows: Violinist, Yulia Rubanova at The Polish National Opera, Warsaw, Poland, (Agata Grzybowska/BBC/PA)

A Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member has said she believes “music and love are the things that are going to save this world” as she encouraged others to see that her home country is more than just the conflict.

Violinist Yulia Rubanova is one of the 75 Ukrainian musicians who came together in the midst of Russia’s invasion of the country to bring a message of defiance and hope.

A new BBC documentary, Ukraine’s Musical Freedom Fighters With Clive Myrie, sees the presenter meet members of the orchestra and follow them from practising in Ukraine to coming together for their first rehearsal as an orchestra in Warsaw for their inaugural concert in July.

Violinist Yulia Rubanova is one of the 75 Ukrainian musicians who came together in the midst of Russia’s invasion of the country (Agata Grzybowska/BBC/PA)

The programme sees Rubanova reunite with her parents in Vienna, Austria after they finally left their hometown of Mariupol where they had held on for life for three months.

She explains that she did not know for two months if her parents were alive and that they had survived by accident after escaping a missile attack.

The musician told the PA news agency that she agreed immediately to join the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra when she was offered a place as she wanted to be “useful” for her home country.

“This summer we all were like cultural ambassadors, we could do something, we could be useful for our country,” she said.

The orchestra toured across Europe and America over the past summer including a performance at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms.

Rubanova said: “We’ve been to many countries across the globe and everywhere we found that the audience supported us.

“We felt that incredible energy and it’s something that matters, that gives you the power to move on because you get exhausted from just hearing all the awful news.

“It is something that we needed for ourselves as well.”

She added that even before they began to play at their concerts in London, New York and Washington they received a standing ovation which caused a lot of the musicians to become emotional at the show of solidarity.

Rubanova told PA that music has been an important element throughout her whole life as she grew up as a child of musicians but it has been something she has particularly leaned on in these difficult days amid the ongoing conflict.

“In these times of turmoil music is really something that helps,” she said.

“I think that music and love are the things that are going to save this world.”

The orchestra toured across Europe and America over the past summer including a performance at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms (Agata Grzybowska/BBC/PA)

The musician added that she hopes the orchestra will help show the rest of the world that there is more to Ukraine than just the conflict.

She said: “We had to show the world that Ukraine has talented performers.

“Like 30% of the musicians of the orchestra are already part of European orchestras, they’re already recognised in Europe.

“And our message to the world was that Ukraine is not just about war, Ukraine has a lot to share, like composers and lots of talented professional musicians. Ukraine has a very developed cultural layer.”

She added: “We also had to show the world that we exist and not to let the world get tired of all the bad news.

“To show that we have a lot (to share) in scientific areas, in cultural areas.

“We can do all those things on a very high level and we deserve the attention and we deserve the support and the help.”

Ukraine’s Musical Freedom Fighters With Clive Myrie will air on September 24 at 7.35pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer and on BBC Four on September 25.

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra’s performance at the BBC Proms will also be broadcast on BBC Four at 10pm on September 25 and it available on iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Karen Hauer and Jayde Adams (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Comedian Jayde Adams receives standing ovation after first Strictly routine
Dominic West as Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown on Netflix (Keith Bernstein/Netflix)
The Crown series five launch date confirmed as part of Netflix global fan event
Former England international Alex Scott (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her ‘scared for her life’
Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing pairings unveiled during stunning 2022 series launch
Kingston Crown Court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)
James Corden reflects on ‘risky’ decision to quit Late Late Show
Cherry Valentine on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey (Steven Paston/PA)
Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK pay tribute following death of Cherry Valentine
George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine (George Ward/PA)
Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28
Tony Adams (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams says suffering ‘mental breakdown’ six years ago led to Strictly stint
Fleur East said Strictly Come Dancing had been one of her late father’s favourite shows (BBC/PA)
Fleur East reveals motivation for doing Strictly Come Dancing 2022

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Ukrainian Musical Freedom Fighters with Clive Myrie,PORTRAIT,Yulia Rubanova,Picture shows: Violinist, Yulia Rubanova at The Polish National Opera, Warsaw, Poland, (Agata Grzybowska/BBC/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks