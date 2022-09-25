Jay Blades on how The Repair Shop ‘fixed’ him after difficult childhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jay Blades on how The Repair Shop ‘fixed’ him after difficult childhood

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 5:24 pm
Lauren Laverne Jay Blades (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Lauren Laverne Jay Blades (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)

Jay Blades has said The Repair Shop team “fixed” him by bringing him into another family after a difficult childhood which saw him experience neglect, racism and violence.

The furniture restorer and host of the popular BBC One show has reflected on his challenges growing up including having an absent father, who he refers to as the “man that contributed towards my birth”, and how this failed to prepare him for having his own child at age 20.

Blades told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “I wasn’t ready, plain and simple. I didn’t know how to be a father and it proved that I wasn’t ready because I didn’t stay with Maria, Levi’s mum, very long.

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London
Jay Blades (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I think I stayed with her for about a year and that was it. If you don’t see something you can’t be. You have to be taught how to do it or you have to see a positive role model.

“I had a lot of positive role models as uncles growing up, extended uncles, but I never saw them being a father, I normally just played with the kids and we just went out we did what we did.

“I didn’t see what they did as being a father. So it’s very hard for me to do that. Really, really hard.”

The TV host explained that when his mother had him aged 17 or 18 she was kicked out of her family house and Blade’s father had promised to buy them a flat but instead he disappeared with the money.

Blades also revealed he later discovered he has 27 half brothers and sisters and said that he is close with two of them.

The furniture restorer recalled how his school and teenage years in Hackney, London, were also challenging as he experienced racist bullying and being put in the back of police van and “beaten up” during the period of stop and search.

In later life, Blades picked up furniture restoration and set up a new venture called J & CO before joining the BBC to host The Repair Shop in 2017.

Reflecting on the impact the show has had on his life, he said: “The Repair Shop has fixed me because what it’s done is actually brought me into another family, that’s people in front and behind the camera, who have looked after me and understand my kind of, I’ll call them differences, and just accepted them.”

He added: “Kirsten, Steve, Will – you have to be there to understand that what you guys see on TV is brilliant, don’t get me wrong, it’s even better in real life.”

Blades said that he thinks the show’s success comes down to its community spirit, saying: “It talks about stuff that we all want, which is community, people coming together, love, and then also just kindness.

“It’s like people just feel comfortable and just open up.”

The full interview on Desert Island Discs is available on BBC Sounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Gareth Malone has revealed the lengths he went to in order to keep his participation in The Masked Dancer a secret (Ian West/PA)
Gareth Malone says he went to great lengths to keep The Masked Dancer a…
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington take to the Strictly floor (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kaye Adams stepped ‘so far out of comfort zone’ during first Strictly live show
Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Inquest/PA)
Sky News faces Ofcom probe after Chris Kaba protest mistaken for royal mourners
Celebrity Hunters Jean Pascal Barbe, James Hey and Paul Cashmore (Peak Aid/PA)
Hunted stars scale Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 for cancer treatment
Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tess Daly: Strictly has shown the importance of on-screen representation
Emeli Sande made astonishing discoveries about her family's history in My Grandparents' War to be shown on Channel 4.
North-east superstar Emeli Sande tells of shock at family wartime revelations
0
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader
The first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average of 6.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing first live show sees viewing numbers fall
(Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Identity of Cactus revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Dancer

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks