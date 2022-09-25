Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 9:25 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 9:29 pm
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)

Rihanna is performing at the next Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL has announced.

The multi award-winning singer, 34, shared a photo of her hand holding an American football on Instagram and Twitter on Sunday evening.

Soon afterwards, it was reposted by her record label, Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music – a new partner for the show – which confirmed the news in a tweet.

Apple Music said: “It’s ON. Rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23.”

In a statement, the NFL confirmed the popstar and businesswoman will perform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

The show was previously dubbed the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, however the music company confirmed on Friday it was taking over the role as sponsor.

Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, said: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage.

“Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Stars flooded Rihanna’s comment section of her Instagram page shortly after the announcement, where they celebrated the news.

Fellow singer Lizzo responded: “Screaming” while rapper Nadia Rose wrote: “LET’S GOOOOOO RIRI!!!!!!” followed by an American football and a goat emoji.

The show has previously been headlined by global superstars including 50 Cent, The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier in the day, US outlet TMZ reported that she was in talks to headline the prestigious halftime slot, which is the Barbadian singer’s first major live performance in many years.

Fans have been urging her to put out new music following her Grammy-nominated record Anti, which was released in 2016.

In the intervening years, the star has been focusing on her philanthropic efforts, acting roles and her businesses, which include make up and skin care brand Fenty Beauty as well as her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna to perform at the Super Bowl
It will be the singer’s first major live performance in many years (Ian West/PA)

In 2019, Rihanna declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick.

He left the league two years earlier after he began to kneel for the pre-game national anthem in protest at racial injustice in the United States.

The gesture then spread across the world, with football players often kneeling prior to matches.

Earlier this year, Rihanna gave birth to a child with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Roger Waters performs at the United Centre in Chicago in July (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs and urges him to visit Ukraine
The Mirror Crack'd is one of the new shows heading for HIs Majesty's Theatre.
Check out the new shows heading for His Majesty's Theatre
0
George Ezra performs at P&J Live. All pictures by Brian Smith/ Jasperimage.
GALLERY: Were you at George Ezra's gig at P&J Live?
Emile Sande performs in Aberdeen. All pictures by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Were you at the Emeli Sande and Mica Paris Music Hall gig?
0
Emeli Sandé starred alongside Mica Paris and Georgia Cécile to round off True North festival with a special celebration to Aretha Franklin. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
REVIEW: Soul spirit as Emeli Sande brings True North to a close
0
Epic show: George Ezra thrills the 10,000 strong crowd at the P&J Live.
REVIEW: Fans in paradise as George Ezra declares Aberdeen’s P&J Live his loudest audience…
0
Ed Sheeran (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ed Sheeran backs scheme to secure future of grassroots music venues
Emeli Sande made astonishing discoveries about her family's history in My Grandparents' War to be shown on Channel 4.
North-east superstar Emeli Sande tells of shock at family wartime revelations
0
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0
Sir James MacMillan's music was recently used at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo credit: Phillip Gatward.
Video: World-renowned composer Sir James MacMillan heading to Haddo Arts Festival
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks