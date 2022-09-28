Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell ‘sign up for I’m A Celebrity All-Star special’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell ‘sign up for I’m A Celebrity All-Star special’

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 8:37 am
Former jungle kings Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell are reportedly among the 15 celebrity contestants for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all-star special (PA)
Former jungle kings Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell are reportedly among the 15 celebrity contestants for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all-star special (PA)

Former jungle kings Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell are reportedly among the 15 celebrity contestants for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all-star special.

Winners and losers of previous series will come together for another chance to become king or queen of the jungle – or even to retain their crowns.

ITV did not confirm the famous faces, which have been reported by The Sun, and said more details will be revealed nearer the time.

England v India – Fifth Test – LV= Insurance Test Series – Day Two – Edgbaston Stadium
Former player Phil Tufnell (PA)

Swash and Tufnell are reported to be joining the likes of Myleene Klass and Carol Vorderman as part of the cast, which is the biggest since the show began.

Filmed in South Africa, the series will air in 2023 with hosts Ant and Dec at the helm.

The cast is reported to include TV personalities Klass and Vorderman, as well as Diversity star Ashley Banjo, royal butler Paul Burrell and soap stars Andrew Whyment and Dean Gaffney.

The show will see former boxer Amir Khan joined by fellow sports stars Fatima Whitbread and Tufnell, as well as the return of more infamous cast members including Gillian McKeith and Janice Dickinson, with Helen Flanagan, Shaun Ryder, and Georgia Toffolo also reportedly set to return.

Among the contestants, Swash, Toffolo and Tufnell are looking for second wins after being in triumphant in 2008, 2017 and 2003 respectively.

Swash went on to host the ITV2 spin-off show: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, NOW! and is married to fellow I’m A Celeb winner Stacey Solomon.

Cricketer-turned-pundit Tufnell took home the jungle crown after beating former footballer John Fashanu and interior designer Linda Barker.

All 15 contestants have earned their places after becoming fan favourites during their respective series, though some for better reasons that others.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
Gillian McKeith arrives back at Heathrow Airport after her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (PA)

During the 2010 series of the show, nutritionist McKeith, 62, fainted during a bushtucker trial, with Ant and Dec having to catch her before she was given oxygen.

Best known for her Channel 4 show You Are What You Eat, during her time in the jungle she became the first celebrity to refuse to attempt a bushtucker trial.

The food expert said she was on the “verge of mental exhaustion” when was voted to perform her sixth challenge, dubbed the Dreaded Digger, and walked away when she discovered green ants and cockroaches would be dropped on her head.

Former US model Dickinson became known for a string of bust-ups in the camp during her series in 2007, though she finished second behind Christopher Biggins.

A show spokesman said: “We’ll announce our line up and plans for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa nearer its transmission in 2023.”

The rumoured celebrities have not confirmed their participation in the series.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Tom Hardy (Daniel Leal-Oliver/PA)
Tom Hardy to narrate ‘ground-breaking’ documentary series Predators
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton
David Dimbleby (BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby on wishing to explore what the public wants from their new King
Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony
James Corden and Ruth Jones during filming (PA)
Ruth Jones on James Corden: We’ll always be friends
(Magic Lights/PA)
BBC Christmas film is about accepting difference in others, says star Bill Bailey
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Great British Bake Off contestants avoid elimination during bread week
Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time
The influential reality TV programme, aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)
Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks