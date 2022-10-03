Ian Wright and Mo Gilligan were on to me, says Masked Dancer’s David Seaman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ian Wright and Mo Gilligan were on to me, says Masked Dancer’s David Seaman

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 7:27 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:45 pm
Pillar and Post were revealed as David Seaman and Frankie Poultney (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Pillar and Post were revealed as David Seaman and Frankie Poultney (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman said Ian Wright and Mo Gilligan had worked out he was behind the disguise on ITV’s The Masked Dancer.

Seaman was part of the show’s first-ever double act alongside his wife, ice skating star Frankie Poultney, who together were Pillar and Post.

The 59-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the 1996 European Championship with England, said: “It was so funny because afterwards we did Soccer Aid and Mo (Gilligan) was on the Rest of the World team.

“As we were walking around afterwards, he went ‘You’ve done Masked Dancer haven’t you’. I was like ‘Shhh’ you can’t tell anybody.

“All of my friends were texting me and I just kept sending the laughing emoji, that could be a yes or it could be no and I was like ‘I’m not calling or speaking to anybody’.

“Wrighty (Ian Wright) was on to me, he was like ‘it’s you, isn’t it’, I just put a smiley face.”

On Saturday, it was revealed that the married couple, who first met on Dancing On Ice in 2008, had been forced to withdraw from the competition.

Host Joel Dommett explained: “Sadly, Pillar took a tumble during rehearsals and I am absolutely gutted to tell you that on medical advice they have had to withdraw from the competition.”

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch were given one final chance to guess who the disguised dancing duo might be, before they were revealed to be married couple Seaman and Poultney.

Seaman said: “Crouchy (Peter Crouch) got quite a few of the clues with the bottle tops which meant caps and he said about the hands and everything.

“It was a great experience. It was an experience I was half looking forward to but I was nervous and then when I found out what it was like, it was really hard in the mask because it was so hot.

“I could try and save a penalty in front of as many million as you want, it could be 100 million people and I would look forward to that. This is a different level.

“When we got the routine done I realised I didn’t have to have rhythm. That was my worst fear trying to dance with rhythm, I know I haven’t got rhythm so I don’t try and dance, I don’t even dance when I’ve had 10 pints.”

Saturday evening’s episode of ITV’s mystery celebrity dancing show saw TV presenter Steph McGovern eliminated from the competition as Tomato Sauce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

A hospital doctor told Jeremy Paxman he had noticed his ‘Parkinson’s mask’ on University Challenge (Jeff Overs/PA)
Jeremy Paxman’s doctor noticed presenter’s Parkinson’s on University Challenge
Kaye Adams (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could
Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self
Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Patsy Palmer (Yui Mok/PA)
Patsy Palmer announced as first contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023
Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca
Lisa Snowdon has spoken about her ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity MasterChef (Ian West/PA)
Lisa Snowdon says Celebrity MasterChef win has been ‘life-changing’
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about her childhood growing up in South Africa (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa
Jennifer Ellison has spoken about her experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
It doesn’t matter how many followers you have: Jennifer Ellison on surviving SAS
Kaye Adams has become the first contestant to leave the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Kaye Adams becomes first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks