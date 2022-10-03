Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 8:43 pm
Viola Davis at The Woman King premiere in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)
Viola Davis at The Woman King premiere in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

Viola Davis has said she wants her new film The Woman King to encourage people to “tap into the warrior spirit in them”.

The film is inspired by the true story of the Agojie, an all-female army who fought to protect the west African kingdom of Dahomey with their formidable skills.

Oscar-winner Davis, 57, stars as general Nanisca, who trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

The Woman King premiere – London
The film is inspired by the true story of the Agojie, an all-female army (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet of the film’s UK premiere in central London, Davis told the PA news agency: “My big thing is that the message is up to you, whatever you receive, however it hits your heart and your spirit.

“I always want people to tap into the warrior spirit in them. I talk about that a lot. That part of you that hits that road in life and you have to figure out a way to survive.

“And especially as women in this day and time, and everybody is trying to control our lives and we’ve been told that we’re less than.

“Then tap into that inner power and that inner warrior fuel. That’s a great message.”

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film features a star-studded cast including John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Thuso Mbedu.

Reflecting on fronting the cast of predominantly Black women, Davis said this level of representation needs to continue to progress as she feels it can “elevate cinema to a level that it’s never been elevated to”.

The Woman King premiere – London
John Boyega at The Woman King premiere in central London (Ian West/PA)

She said: “There’s lots of stories from incredible black artists out there who want to work and want to show you what they can do.

“The only thing they need is an opportunity. And I think that it can elevate cinema to a level that it’s never been elevated.”

The film has faced criticism since its release as some have argued it minimises the real kingdom of Dahomey’s role in the slave trade.

Davis said: “Most of the people who have that criticism have not seen the movie… but most of the people who have seen the movie have seen that we have addressed it.”

Star Wars actor Boyega, who plays King Ghezo, said he feels the “loyalty and duality” between the men and the women in the film is particularly important.

He told PA that the scenes demonstrating the men working alongside the female warriors shows “what happens when we all believe in our ability to be powerful and to believe in our ability to achieve things and to support each other in the right way”.

“Human beings can be so motivated when we are of the right mind and we get together, we can do some incredible things. And I think this movie represents that point,” he said.

