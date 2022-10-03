Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 9:51 pm
Kaye Adams (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kaye Adams (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Loose Women star Kaye Adams said she danced as well as she could before becoming the first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night.

After the first public vote of the 20th series, the TV presenter found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance-off, before the judges chose to send her home.

Adams, 59, performed her Charleston routine with partner Kai Widdrington to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine for the second time after Saturday’s live show.

Speaking about the dance on BBC’s It Takes Two, she told host Rylan Clark: “I did it as well as I could, that’s all I can really say.

“I’m not a dancer which is perfectly obvious and I gave it everything I could.”

Professional dancer Kai, who was beaten in the bottom two by his girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova, said the dance was a “massive achievement” for Adams, who had been a “bundle of nerves” the previous week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Adams said: “This man (Kai) should be a motivational coach, I’ve learned so much from Kai, beyond dancing, from his attitude to competing, coaching and getting me ready for the dance-off which I found really difficult.

“I’ve seen a few people saying ‘she looked like a rabbit in the headlights’ and all I can say is, yes I was. I blanked. I was tired.”

The couple received a score of 22 for their Charleston, with judge Craig Revel-Horwood giving them four out of 10.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Adams said: “I thought the judges’ comments were fair, I really didn’t have a problem with them at all.

“There’s so many wonderful dancers there, Molly’s dance at the end I just thought was fabulous, it was a joy to watch. I put my hands up and say well done.”

Singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, 21, secured the top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leader board with a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce.

