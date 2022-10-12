Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 1:04 pm
Maya Jama has been announced as the new host of Love Island (Ian West/PA)
Maya Jama has been announced as the new host of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island, ITV has announced.

The 28-year-old TV and radio presenter takes over from Laura Whitmore, who announced she was stepping down from the role in August.

Jama will begin her hosting duties when the hit ITV2 dating show returns to screens for its ninth series early next year.

She said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows.

“I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Bristol-born Jama was initially touted as a potential host after it was confirmed that Caroline Flack would be stepping down as host of the programme in 2019, before the role was given to Whitmore, 37.

In an announcement video on the official Love Island Instagram account, Jama can be seen scrolling through articles rumouring her as the next host of the show, before picking up a personalised Love Island water bottle as the camera pans out to also reveal a Love Island suitcase with “Maya” embossed on it in pink.

Next year will see two series of Love Island, the first in South Africa early in 2023, and the second once again in Majorca during the summer.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality programming and acquisitions and controller at ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy.

“In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Whitmore began presenting the show, and its spin-off series Aftersun, in 2020 after the death of former Love Island host Flack.

Her husband, comedian Iain Stirling, has provided the witty narration on the programme since 2015.

Jama began her broadcasting career co-hosting Trending Live on 4Music and Cannonball on ITV, before moving to present her BBC Radio 1 show on Fridays and Saturdays.

In 2017, a then-23-year-old Jama became the youngest person to co-host the Mobo Awards on Channel 5, alongside JLS star-turned-presenter Marvin Humes.

In January 2021, it was announced that Jama would be the new presenter of BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, replacing former presenter Stacey Dooley.

Laura Whitmore leaves radio show
Jama will replace Laura Whitmore, who announced she was stepping down as the host of Love Island earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

Later that year, Jama was also confirmed as the host of Simon Cowell’s music competition gameshow Walk The Line, however the show was cancelled after just one series.

She has appeared as a guest on a host of shows including Love Island: Aftersun, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

She parted ways with ex-boyfriend Stormzy in summer 2019 after more than four years together and earlier this year reportedly became engaged to American basketball player Ben Simmons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

BBC newsreader George Alagiah (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
George Alagiah taking break from presenting to receive more cancer treatment
Sir David Jason (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir David Jason collapsed during ‘seriously bad’ Covid bout
Tributes have been paid to Dame Angela Lansbury (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘truly inspirational’ following death
(Ian West/PA)
Entertainment industry mourns the death of ‘icon’ Dame Angela Lansbury
Stranger Things was a Netflix hit (Netflix/PA)
Netflix agrees to have viewer numbers measured externally by Barb
Kaley Cuoco said on Instagram she is ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting her first child (PA)
Kaley Cuoco ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting first child
Mike Tindall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PA)
Mike Tindall tipped to join cast of I’m A Celebrity
A fifth contestant has been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Fifth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off dessert week
Dame Angela Lansbury (PA)
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’
Dame Angela Lansbury in 2014 (PA)
Angela Lansbury: Celebrated star of stage and screen who put her family first

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Scottish blood transfusion service requests more donors from groups O and A
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told

Editor's Picks