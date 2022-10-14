Ant and Dec dive back into the Australian jungle in new I’m A Celebrity trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ant and Dec dive back into the Australian jungle in new I’m A Celebrity trailer

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 5:26 pm
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to the Australian jungle in dramatic fashion in the new trailer for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to the Australian jungle in dramatic fashion in the new trailer for the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to the Australian jungle in dramatic fashion in the new trailer for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The video clip sees the presenting duo jump out of a helicopter into the wilderness as they prepare for the series launch in November.

The celebrity reality show is returning to its original location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The trailer sees McPartlin enthusiastically radio through that “Alpha November Tango and Delta Echo Ciabatta are coming in hot”.

Before he leaps from the helicopter he reminds Donnelly of their “Ant and Dec Always Together” contract, with the presenter replying: “I wish I’d never signed that thing!”

As they plummet into the jungle, they open their parachutes which are emblazoned with the phrase “we’re back”.

The Geordie duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin, 46, was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

During the National Television Awards on Thursday night, the reality show picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, beating Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show to take the title.

Miller collected the award on behalf of McPartlin and Donnelly as the pair had recently tested positive for Covid.

Miller thanked the duo for “making the show what it is” and production staff for helping to get the show back on the road after a storm stopped filming for a number of days.

Last month it was confirmed there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

Ant and Dec confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV from November.

