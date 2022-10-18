Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle says his grandparents gave him a ‘sense of belonging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle says his grandparents gave him a ‘sense of belonging’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 12:04 am
Jay Kontzle (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jay Kontzle (Matt Crossick/PA)

Soap actor Jay Kontzle, who said he owes his grandparents everything, is backing a campaign to better support kinship carers to receive “the recognition they deserve”.

The 32-year-old, who plays Billy Fletcher in ITV’s Emmerdale, was brought up by his grandparents following the death of his mother when he was four years old.

As part of a charity campaign, he is urging people to sign a petition calling on the Government to better support kinship carers.

Jay with his nan and grandad
A young Jay Kontzle with his grandparents, who brought him up (Jay Kontzle/PA)

Kontzle, who is an ambassador for the Kinship charity, said: “I owe my grandparents everything. They raised me and looked after me through thick and thin.

“They gave me a purpose and a sense of belonging but they never received any recognition or support for what they did and the sacrifices they made.

“I’m backing Kinship’s campaign because kinship carers should be supported to bring up their own flesh and blood, not penalised.”

Jay and his mother
Jay Kontzle and his mother, who died when he was four (Jay Kontzle/PA)

The actor, who is married with two children, features in a campaign video, explaining his wish for people to understand how important kinship love is.

He said: “My nan had to quit her job as a nurse to look after me, and my granddad had to work night shifts to earn more money.

“They really struggled to get by and used their pensions to care for me. Being a kinship carer can be overwhelming sometimes, without any emotional or financial support for themselves or the child.

Baby Jay with his mother, grandparents and auntie
Baby Jay with his mother, grandparents and aunt (Jay Kontzle/PA)

“My behaviour was terrible as a kid and I could be a nightmare sometimes because of what I’d been through, but they never gave up on me.

“My grandparents hadn’t planned to raise me but they did because they loved me, and yet they didn’t receive any help at all, despite all the sacrifices they made, and that’s not right or fair.”

The actor added that kinship carers need to be recognised and supported for trying to do the right thing.

“If it wasn’t for them, I would have grown up in care and goodness knows what would have happened to me,” he said.

