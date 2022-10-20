Final regular episode of Mock The Week to air as planned amid UK political chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Final regular episode of Mock The Week to air as planned amid UK political chaos

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 8:35 pm
Final regular episode of Mock The Week to air as-planned amid UK political chaos (BBC/PA)
Final regular episode of Mock The Week to air as-planned amid UK political chaos (BBC/PA)

The final regular episode of long-running topical comedy show Mock The Week is set to air as planned on Friday, amid the ongoing UK political chaos.

Show producers confirmed that the final episode, coming after 17 years and 21 series of the show, will not be re-recorded despite the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday.

Show stalwarts Dara O’Briain and Hugh Dennis will discuss the week’s fast-moving events with panelists Angela Barnes, Alasdair Beckett-King, Rhys James, Zoe Lyons and Ahir Shah.

Show producers confirmed that the final episode would not be re-recorded despite the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday (BBC/PA)

Producers had hoped that the Government would “provide a further content boost” by installing the seventh prime minister of the show’s run, though the departure of Ms Truss had not been confirmed at the time of recording.

The PA news agency understands that there was “lively discussion” at the top of the more than two-hour recording, about the fate of the PM and the possible future of UK politics.

Show-runners were “very conscious” that the political landscape was changing “moment by moment”.

“Ideally they would have liked to know (about Ms Truss’s departure) but it’s part of the fun of the show,” a source close to the show told PA.

Following the news about Ms Truss’s exit from Downing Street, the show’s official Twitter account tweeted: “I know there are bigger ramifications to the Prime Minister resigning but that has really messed up Mock the Week this week.”

Comedian Angela Barnes added: “Liz Truss has done some terrible things, but resigning the day after we record the last ever episode of Mock The Week is up there.”

Announcing the final show previously, O’Briain acknowledged that news storylines were getting “crazier and crazier” with “global pandemics, divorce from Europe (and) novelty short-term prime ministers”.

The final regular show, airing on Friday, will be the 232nd episode, and be followed by two specials looking back over the history of Mock The Week, concluding the series officially on November 4.

Mock The Week first aired in June 2005, and over the years it has featured comedy stars including Chris Addison, Frankie Boyle, Rory Bremner and Russell Howard.

