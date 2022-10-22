Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin top Strictly leaderboard in BBC centenary special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin top Strictly leaderboard in BBC centenary special

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 9:20 pm
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marque (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marque (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on a night that saw appearances from the Tardis and polar bears as the show celebrated the BBC’s centenary.

As the broadcaster marked 100 years on October 18, the dance competition honoured the occasion on Saturday night with routines to classic BBC theme songs and references to popular shows.

For the first performance of the night, TV presenter Skelton went back to her Blue Peter days as she danced the Charleston to Mike Oldfield’s theme tune for the children’s show.

She dressed in red dungarees and her partner Gorka Marquez donned red trousers as they performed before revealing a puppet creation of the judges.

They secured a score of 35, with judge Anton Du Beke describing it as Skelton’s “best dance yet”, and Craig Revel Horwood agreeing that it was “confident” and “energising”.

Wildlife cameraman Yassin also secured the top score after he paid homage to his BBC nature programming background as he danced the quickstep to On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons, with Jowita Przystal, with fake polar bears in the background.

Revel Horwood criticised some of Yassin’s movements, but praised him as a “fantastic dancer”.

Shirley Ballas added: “You make our hearts sing, you make us smile, you make everyone at home, I’m sure, smile. There was a little wobble but it was a very little wobble, but other than that your frame was fabulous.”

Singer and presenter Fleur East and Vito Coppola came joint third with a score of 32 points for their performance to Waterloo by Abba, which won the Swedish pop group the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 in Brighton.

In traditional Eurovision style, Graham Norton introduced the pair who were dressed in classic Abba style with fringed, sequinned outfits and knee-high white boots as they jived across the floor.

Revel Horwood said it was “slightly heavy-footed” but praised East’s energy and the routine.

Actor Will Mellor and Nancy Xu channelled the drama of Line Of Duty in their Viennese waltz as they performed to the show’s end credit theme to secure their 32 points.

After slipping down the leaderboard last week due to a bout of flu, Revel Horwood said Mellor was “back with vengeance” and carried the passion all the way through the routine.

Ballas added: “I loved the performance. I loved the fact that you give it your all, but remember, if you push too hard and you go off balance, you’re going to struggle.”

Kiss FM DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell brought a haunting atmosphere to the dancefloor as they danced the tango to the Doctor Who theme tune.

The performance, which also featured a Tardis and Weeping Angels, secured a score of 32 with Revel Horwood complimenting West’s “sharp” and “staccato” movements.

While Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin brought the tension of The Apprentice’s boardroom to the dancefloor as they performed to the show’s theme tune.

Dancing a dramatic paso doble to the song, which is originally from Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo And Juliet ballet, the couple scored 30 points.

Ballas said: “Your laser vision at the very beginning, I could see that you were totally into this, you brought a lovely sense of mood” but she deducted one point for an “illegal lift” during the routine.

Singer and actress Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu performed to the Grange Hill theme tune dressed in full school uniforms.

Their performances, which saw them dance around a canteen set in a routine that ended in a food fight, received 30 points with Du Beke describing it as a “safe” option for their couple’s choice.

Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe sent hearts racing with their tango to the Casualty theme song, which opened with a dramatic sketch of them having to save a mannequin’s life.

Scoring 29 points, judge Motsi Mabuse praised the opening and added: “What I see every single week is an improvement. This is a marathon and you guys are slowly getting there and I just love your development. A little bit more action, a little bit more understanding, but I loved it”.

For their routine, comedian Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer took on the Charleston to comic song The Ballad Of Barry And Freda (Let’s Do It), which was written and performed by fellow comedian Victoria Wood during her BBC show.

Mabuse said Adams is “one of the best” performers on the show, but felt the dance moves need improving at this stage of the competition. They scored 28 points.

Soap star Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima honoured Strictly’s predecessor show, Come Dancing, as they performed a quickstep to Sweet’s Ballroom Blitz.

Angela Rippon, one of the original presenters of Come Dancing, introduced the couple to the dancefloor for a high-octane routine in flamboyant outfits to secure a score of 27.

EastEnders star James Bye paid homage to the BBC soap opera as he performed the foxtrot to Julia’s Theme, the show’s alternative version of the classic theme song.

Backdropped by a set of the show’s Queen Vic pub, Bye and his partner Amy Dowden glided gracefully to secure a score of 26.

With fellow cast members in the audience, Bye became emotional as he said it was a “dream” to present his show on the dancefloor.

Former England footballer Tony Adams found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard with 19 points after his cha cha to the Grandstand theme tune with partner Katya Jones.

Appearing to be in slight disbelief, Revel Horwood said: “I don’t know how to describe what I’ve just seen. You put everything into it.”

To kick off Saturday’s show, the professional dancers and judges performed a routine which moved through numerous classic BBC shows including Casualty, EastEnders and University Challenge.

The number opened with broadcaster Huw Edwards paying tribute to the dance competition and later Norton featuring judge Mabuse in his show’s famous red chair.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Doctor Who (BBC/PA)
Jodie Whittaker faces final battle in Doctor Who BBC centenary special
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kym Marsh admits it is ‘difficult’ doing Strictly while holding down two jobs
The Masked Dancer contestant Scissors. (Vincent Dolmant/ITV)
Scissors identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Dancer
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of the professional dancers during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Huw Edwards and Graham Norton star in special Strictly opening for BBC centenary
Mandy Moore (Ian West/PA)
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcome their second child
Josephine Melville (PA)
Former EastEnders actress Josephine Melville dies backstage after play
Spitting Image star Matt Forde pleased to stop doing ‘terrible’ Liz Truss voice (Ian West/PA)
Spitting Image star Matt Forde pleased to stop doing ‘terrible’ Liz Truss voice
Dara O Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ in final regular episode (BBC/PA)
Dara O Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ in final…
The campaign launched on Friday on The One Show (BBC)
BBC audiences offered chance to feature in some of their favourite TV shows
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the National League club in February 2021 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
US actors Reynolds and McElhenney to be honoured by people of Wales

Most Read

1
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
2
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
4
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
5
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
6
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 87, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
10
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Singers bid farewell to the Royal National Mod in Perth with an hour-long choral…

More from Press and Journal

CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
'He was loved dearly': Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World's richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
Loch Ness remain four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after an 11-goal thriller at Fortrose against Halkirk United.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
Melanie Roger - Wick Vs. Benburb - Wick Academy 2 v Benburb 0 - SCR2 - Harmsworth Park - 22/10/2022 Wick players celebrate Gordon MacNab goal -
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marque (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
What the new proposed Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Operations and Maintenance facility to be constructed at Buckie Harbour could look like!
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again

Editor's Picks

Most Commented