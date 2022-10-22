Scissors identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Dancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scissors identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Dancer

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 10:10 pm
The Masked Dancer contestant Scissors. (Vincent Dolmant/ITV)
The Masked Dancer contestant Scissors. (Vincent Dolmant/ITV)

Glee star Heather Morris has been crowned the winner of The Masked Dancer after being unveiled as Scissors.

The US actress and professional dancer saw off competition from Australian stage and screen star Adam Garcia and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli during Saturday’s series finale of the ITV show.

After being crowned as the champion, Morris told host Joel Dommett: “I have had the best time. Seriously, this has made my heart so full.”

She also revealed that she was one of two back-up dancers for Beyonce’s hit song Single Ladies.

Morris added that her children inspired her to take part in the show, saying: “My kids at home, I have two boys, we are huge Masked fans.

“My oldest, during the pandemic, would make masks himself… when I got the call for this, hands down, of course I’m going to do this, my kids will be in awe of me.”

Morris is best known for her role as Brittany Pierce in comedy drama series Glee and has gone on to have a successful dance career.

She also competed on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, in 2017.

After the reveal, Morris said she was surprised to see who the other celebrities were, particularly Tonioli, as he had been a judge during her time on Dancing With The Stars.

She added: “This isn’t a competition show, it’s about so many other things. These other characters were really selling it and having fun with Joel.

“You just don’t know how the audience sees it, what they like and what song they love that week, so it was fun and exciting and surprising.”

The dancer revealed that she had only told her husband and mother she was taking part, but she found it “super difficult” to keep it a secret from her children, aged six and nine.

She added that her friends knew she was up to something and constantly asked what she was filming.

“The whole secrecy of the show in the first week was so difficult. It’s very hard not to say hi to the other contestants, we’re in hoods and completely covered up,” she said.

“With my kids it was super difficult because they are such big fans, so I really wanted to tell them, but now I’m so excited to show them because they are going to think that I am the coolest mum in the world. I cannot wait to see the costume heads that they’ll make.

“With all that said, I love secrets. I am the biggest secret keeper and if anybody tells me a secret it’s locked and loaded forever. So for me it was great because I love to keep secrets so I didn’t have any problems with anybody else except for my children.”

Earlier in the show, it was revealed that Pearly King was professional dancer and judge Tonioli.

Asked why he signed up to the show, he joked: “I said, ‘Singer, oh yeah, I’ll do it. Dancer? You’ve got to be kidding me!’ You should always read your contract.”

Onomatopoeia was unmasked to be Garcia, who told Dommett: “I always step away from dancing and then something brings me back, and I realise, that’s right, I love dancing, it brings joy.”

The show’s panel – Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, guest Dawn French, Oti Mabuse and John Bishop (standing in for Jonathan Ross) – oversaw proceedings as the 2022 series came to a close.

Other contestants during the series included Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, sports presenter Denise Lewis, former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles, TV host Steph McGovern and Dancing On Ice star Frankie Seaman.

Footballer David Seaman, choirmaster Gareth Malone, presenter Stacey Dooley, actress Joanna Page and actor Jesse Metcalfe also competed.

Last year, former Olympic gymnast Louis Smith was declared the winner after being unveiled as Carwash.

