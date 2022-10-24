Jack O’Connell recalls ‘nervy’ stunts in SAS: Rogue Heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack O’Connell recalls ‘nervy’ stunts in SAS: Rogue Heroes

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS: Rogue Heroes, the new drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Kudos/BBC/PA)
Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS: Rogue Heroes, the new drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Kudos/BBC/PA)

Jack O’Connell has spoken about the “nervy” stuns he and his fellow cast members performed during filming for forthcoming BBC war drama SAS: Rogue Heroes.

The British actor, who rose to fame playing James Cook in hit coming-of-age series Skins, plays Paddy Mayne in the six-part programme, which offers an account of how the SAS was formed.

Speaking about the experience of filming the challenging series, O’Connell, 32, said: They were going to put a shipping container about 50 feet up off a crane… and going round and getting the names of who was up for it and you just couldn’t say no.

“And for two weeks – which made it worse, because it was a fortnight of just waiting around for this thing to happen – we were told that the stunt team wanted to take us up 50 feet high in a shipping container and drop us down on a bungee-type thing.

“We were all chatting to each other going ‘Are you going to do it? Are you going to do it?’ and no-one could say ‘No’, but no-one wanted to say ‘Yeah’.

“But we didn’t get around to it in the end, so anyone that did say ‘No’ would have been double f***** over.

“So what we did instead was, they hoisted us up on this crane anyway, and the harness that they gave us was just like an industrial wedgie and just dropped us off the thing.

“We had to settle with that; it was a lot less high-octane but still nervy enough!”

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby
SAS: Rogue Heroes creator Steven Knight (Suzan Moore/PA)

The series was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is also responsible for TV programme Taboo and for being one of the co-creators of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Knight, 63, spoke about giving current and former members of the SAS a screening in order to assess its accuracy.

“We showed it to members of the SAS and sort of former members of the SAS and the hierarchy of the SAS,” he said.

“So we did this screening, and we sit there and look at their reactions as the thing goes on, and they loved it. They absolutely loved it.

“And the result is that they’re very much on board, but the first thing they said was the humour was authentic.

“In other words, in those situations, when people are… When your friend has just been blown to pieces and there is this bleakness and there is this horror, which perhaps will come and hit you a year later, but in the moment, there is this funniness, this humour, this madness.

SAS: Rogue Heroes
Sex Education star Connor Swindells plays eccentric young officer David Stirling in the forthcoming war drama (BBC/PA)

“And I think that my task was to try and balance that so that you are seeing the horror, but you’re also seeing how human beings react to that horror, and they cope and they survive through stuff like this.”

Connor Swindells, Alfie Allen and Dominic West star alongside O’Connell, with Kingsman actress Sofia Boutella, Industry’s Amir El Masry and Carnival Row actor Theo Barklem-Biggs also featuring.

Knight also reflected on the approach he and the cast took when creating realistic portrayals of the characters in the series.

He said: “People have always been people. So people have always felt love, hate, passion, and all of those things.

“And I think that sometimes when people do period (drama), people start to behave as if it’s a period piece, whereas, in reality, people behave the way they behave.

“But the idea that these people, especially in their early 20s, some of them 19 years old – my kids are that age – and they went there, to the blood and guts of the war and did what they did, I just hope we’ve done justice to who they were and what they did.”

– SAS: Rogue Heroes arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on October 30.

