Strictly Come Dancing favourites added to line up for UK arena tour

Strictly Come Dancing stars Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford have joined the cast of the show’s UK arena tour.

The duo, who this weekend will compete for a place in the 2023 final, join previously announced contestants Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West for the 32 shows starting in January.

Wildlife cameraman Yassin, 32, whose TV work includes shows such as Countryfile and Animal Park, is frontrunner to lift the Glitterball trophy and has been a hit with the voting public.

Molly Rainford

He said: “Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true.

“I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers – not to mention the judges.”

Yassin recently wowed judges with a samba to They Live In You from The Lion King with his professional partner Jowita Przystal.

Actress, broadcaster and singer Rainford, 22, said she could not wait to continue her “Strictly journey”.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Strictly Live Tour. Performing for the huge arena crowds across the UK is going to be an incredible experience.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing my amazing Strictly journey and getting out on the road to meet all the fans.”

The live show visits venues including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’s First Direct Arena, the AO Arena in Manchester and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

The dancers will also stop at London’s O2 Arena and the SSE Arena in Belfast, before ended up at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 12.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on December 17.