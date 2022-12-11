MasterChef: The Professionals champion is crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MasterChef: The Professionals champion is crowned

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 7:16 pm
MasterChef: The Professionals (Shine TV/BBC/PA)
MasterChef: The Professionals (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Nikita Pathakji has been named the winner of MasterChef: The Professionals 2022.

The Derby-born junior sous chef, 25, said she had never considered a career in food because her family is so “academic”, but decided to follow her passion instead of studying chemistry at university.

Pathakji travelled around Asia for nine months, falling in love with the local flavours and styles of the region, which inspired her dishes throughout the MasterChef competition.

Nikita's winning menu
Nikita’s winning menu during the final of MasterChef (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

In the final, Pathakji impressed the judges – Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing, renowned chef Anna Haugh and TV presenter Gregg Wallace – with her three-course meal which was inspired by her travels.

She told the PA news agency: “I think I just tried to cook the food I love to eat and stay true to my style of cooking. I was competing against two incredible chefs, so I really pushed myself to do the best I could do, but in the end you never know how things will go on the day.

“For the final, I really wanted to practise as much as I could and I managed four full, timed run-throughs. As I was working full-time still, two of these happened on the same day, which also happened to be the hottest day of the year.”

Nikita creating her final three dishes
Nikita creating her final three dishes (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Speaking about her time in the competition, she said MasterChef was always something she would thought about, but never felt ready for.

“My family always wanted me to do it, especially mum. So I entered partly just to get her off my case,” she said.

“I decided this was the year because I’m now in a restaurant environment where I’m very comfortable and confident, but that’s dangerous. It was time to push myself that much further.

“I didn’t let myself dream of getting to this point when I entered. I’ve given everything to this. Sleepless nights is an understatement.”

Nikita Pathakji
Nikita Pathakji is crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Pathakji won the show after six weeks of intense culinary challenges, seeing off competition from dozens of chefs, including Sagar Massey and Charlie Jeffreys in the last round of the BBC cooking show.

Her winning menu started with sea bass cured in a citrus dressing with a smoked aubergine puree and a side of aubergine crisps, which was praised by Wareing who said: “This sings what you’re all about.”

This was followed by a take on her favourite dish from Thailand, Khao Soi, which judge Haugh described as “remarkable”, and a cardamom and custard tart with a honey and lemon sorbet for dessert.

MasterChef: The Professionals
Finalists Charlie Jeffreys, Nikita Pathakji and Sagar Massey (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Haugh, who replaced Monica Galetti on the judging panel this series, said Pathakji is “on the road to creating a very unique cuisine”.

“As soon as Nikita walked into the kitchen I could see she had class,” she said.

Wareing said: “She’s a chef that has grown right in front of our eyes. Her food has been sublime and she’s always come up with an amazing twist.”

Working as a chef de partie at the time of filming, Pathakji is now a junior sous chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Kitchen W8 in London.

She added: “Next I’d love to do pop-ups and festivals to cook for as many people as physically possible.

“It would be brilliant to work alongside the other MasterChef finalists to do bespoke menus and events. My long-term goal is to be a chef-owner of a successful restaurant where I get to cook my food every day.

“I’d want to foster a great working environment, much like my current workplace. Championing women in the industry, as well as creating a good work life balance, is so important to me.”

