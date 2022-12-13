Billie Piper studied Britney, Caroline Flack and Amy Winehouse for I Hate Suzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billie Piper studied Britney, Caroline Flack and Amy Winehouse for I Hate Suzie

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 12:03 am
Billie Piper said she studied Britney Spears, Caroline Flack and Amy Winehouse when considering how to explore events that can lead to a celebrity experiencing “awful tragedies” for the new series of I Hate Suzie.

The hit comedy-drama follows the life of actress Suzie Pickles, played by Piper, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her phone is hacked and compromising photographs of her are leaked.

Launching next week, the second series will see Suzie trying to resurrect her career and become a contestant on a reality TV dance programme.

Britney Spears ex-husband convicted
Britney Spears (PA)

Piper, 40, helped create the drama alongside Lucy Prebble, with whom she collaborated on the drama series Secret Diary Of A Call Girl.

Asked what she hopes the show portrays about the other side of celebrity breakdowns, Piper told the PA news agency: “At the beginning of series two, we talked a lot about Britney Spears, we talked a lot about Amy Winehouse, Caroline Flack and the journey to these sort of awful tragedies.

“And (questioning) if you actually followed that journey, would that sort of outcome be inevitable?”

Prebble said the public is often introduced to these stories “at their last point” and photographs of female celebrities going through personal difficulties are used to “portray them as seeming quite frightening or monstrous or crazy”.

The writer said the idea of “craziness” is a theme woven into the show.

“There’s a lot of talk about whether somebody – women particularly – are mad or not or crazy”, she said.

“I think that it’s interesting what a culture calls crazy and often what it calls crazy is the thing that it’s looking at, that it has no way of understanding how it got there.

“And I think one of the responsibilities, when you’re thinking of what story you want to tell is, ‘Well, what have we not seen before?’ And that’s what I get very excited about, is what have we not seen before that if you saw you would understand society a bit better?

“And this is just a very small version of that but it’s a version of going, ‘A woman having a breakdown is in itself an interesting phrase and what does it mean?’

“And if you did follow what her experience was professionally, culturally, socially, would you think, ‘Oh, no, that’s a logical reaction to what has happened to her and what she has done?’ rather than an insane manifestation that you couldn’t possibly understand that must be due to mental illness.

“It’s a challenging question but it’s one that the show is concerned with.”

I Hate Suzie Too
I Hate Suzie Too will see Suzie trying to resurrect her career and become a contestant on a reality TV dance programme (Sky/PA)

Piper said her experience of celebrity, having shot to fame in 1998 while still a teenager with the release of her debut pop single Because We Want To, allows them an insight into the entertainment world “not everybody sees”.

After joining the rebooted Doctor Who as companion Rose Tyler in 2005, the Olivier Award-winner carved out a career as an actress, writer and director.

Piper told PA her similarities with the character of Suzie end there but she wishes she was more like her in certain ways.

“Even though she makes a series of terrible decisions, she kind of consistently gets things wrong. I love her lack of sense of consequences,” she said.

“She’s so reactive that she can’t ever really seem to see the bigger picture, although that slightly changes this season.

“There’s something so satisfying about playing someone who’s a bit of a monster, a bit all over the place.”

I Hate Suzie Too will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now from December 20.

